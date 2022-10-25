Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, October 25:
Markets stay relatively quiet on Tuesday as investors prepare for the week's key macroeconomic events. The US Dollar Index moves sideways at around 112.00, US stock index futures trade flat and the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield posts modest daily losses near 4.2%. The US economic docket will feature Housing Price Index and S&P/Case Shiller Home Price Indices data. Additionally, the Conference Board will release its Consumer Confidence Index for October.
The S&P Global PMI surveys from the US revealed that business activity in the private sector continued to contract at an accelerating pace in early October. Despite the disappointing data, Wall Street's main indexes gained between 1% and 1.3%.
On Monday, Sir Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 Committee, announced that Rishi Sunak is elected as leader of the Conservative Party and new prime minister following Penny Mordaunt's decision to drop out of the contest. The market reaction to this development was muted as it was widely expected. Meanwhile, Bank of England (BoE) Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden reiterated that they will take necessary steps to get inflation back to the target while adding that they have to take into account the fall in the value of the pound when deciding on the policy. GBP/USD closed modestly lower on Monday and seems to have gone into a consolidation phase near 1.1300 early Tuesday.
Following Monday's volatile action, USD/JPY stayed relatively quiet during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday. Citing Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, a Japanese government official said that the recent "sharp, one-sided yen weakness" was not good for the economy. In the meantime, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki reiterated that he saw no contradiction between the government's yen-buying currency intervention and the central bank's ultra-loose monetary policy. As of writing, USD/JPY was flat on the day at 149.00.
EUR/USD staged a late rebound on Monday but lost its bullish momentum near 0.9900. The pair trades in a narrow range below that level early Tuesday. The data from Germany showed that the IFO Expectations Index edged higher to 75.6 in October from 75.3 in September, surpassing the market expectation of 75. The IFO Current Assessment Index, however, declined to 94.1 from 94.5 in the same period.
Gold failed to gather bullish momentum on Monday as the 10-year US yield held steady above 4.2%. XAU/USD stays on the backfoot in the early European session on Tuesday and trades below $1,650.
Bitcoin lost more than 1% but ended up closing the day above $19,000 on Monday. BTC/USD was last seen moving sideways near $19,300. Ethereum stays calm slightly above $1,300 on Tuesday after having dropped 1.5% on Monday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 0.9850 after German IFO data
EUR/USD continues to trade above 0.9850 in the European session on Tuesday. The data from Germany showed that the IFO Expectations Index improved modestly to 75.6 in October from 75.3 and helped the shared currency show some resilience ahead of US data.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.1300 amid UK politics, US data eyed
GBP/USD is resuming advance above 1.1300 amid a broad US dollar rebound and mixed mood. Investors remain hopeful that the new UK PM Rishi Sunak will bring stability to the financial markets. Focus shifts to the US data.
Gold seesaws around $1,650 even as DXY pares recent losses
Gold price stays defensive after reversing from 21-DMA. DXY picks up bids to reverse early Asian session losses amid mixed concerns. XAU/USD may remain sidelined ahead of US CB Consumer Confidence, Q3 GDP.
Interesting Bitcoin seasonal pattern ahead
The seasonal pattern in BTC is interesting when you consider how closely it matched the seasonal pattern in stocks with a strong Q4. Does this mean that BTC is worth buying?
November flashlight for the FOMC blackout period
We look for the FOMC to deliver its fourth consecutive 75 bps rate hike at the conclusion of its meeting on November 2. Inflation continues to run much too hot for the FOMC, and the labor market remains extraordinarily tight.