Forex Today: Markets rally as US-EU tensions ease, Gold hits record high

Here is what you need to know on Friday, January 23:

Risk aversion eased after US President Donald Trump reiterated that he had agreed with NATO on "the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland". Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte spoke in Switzerland. Following the meeting, Trump dropped threats to impose tariffs on eight European countries, effective on February 1.

DXY is trading near the 98.40 price region, continuing to slip even after positive US data. The Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) data for October and November came in pretty much as expected, showing inflation in the country remains a tad higher than what the Federal Reserve (Fed) would like, yet below concerning levels. Additionally, the Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was revised slightly higher, from 4.3% to 4.4%. As a result, expectations for a rate cut in the January 27-28 meeting have been completely eliminated.

US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.52% -0.55% -0.03% -0.34% -1.20% -1.11% -0.70% EUR 0.52% -0.03% 0.48% 0.16% -0.68% -0.59% -0.18% GBP 0.55% 0.03% 0.53% 0.21% -0.65% -0.56% -0.16% JPY 0.03% -0.48% -0.53% -0.30% -1.14% -1.07% -0.65% CAD 0.34% -0.16% -0.21% 0.30% -0.85% -0.76% -0.35% AUD 1.20% 0.68% 0.65% 1.14% 0.85% 0.10% 0.50% NZD 1.11% 0.59% 0.56% 1.07% 0.76% -0.10% 0.41% CHF 0.70% 0.18% 0.16% 0.65% 0.35% -0.50% -0.41% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

AUD/USD is trading near the 0.6840 price zone, holding near the highs reached in October 2024, as the Australian Dollar (AUD) gains ground on a weaker USD.

EUR/USD is trading near the 1.1740 price region, trimming back some of its intraday gains, but still on the green in the American session.

USD/JPY is trading near 158.30, seeing little movement for the third American session in a row as markets await the Bank of Japan (BoJ) announcement of its monetary policy decision in the Asian session on Friday.

Gold hit a fresh record high above $4,920 and trades near that level, even as risk appetite improved amid easing tensions between the US and Europe following the beginning of talks on Greenland.

What’s next:

Later on Thursday, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will release the Consumer Price Index data alongside S&P Purchasing Managers' Indexes (PMI). Japan will later release the National CPI data.

The BoJ will release its monetary policy announcement, along with a statement and a press conference, in the Asian session on Friday.

The preliminary Hamburg Commercial Bank (HCOB) PMIs for January for Germany and the Eurozone will be released at the start of the European session on Friday. UK and US S&P PMIs for January.