Here is what you need to know on Thursday, March 19th:
- Demand for the greenback was out of control, with several other currencies collapsing to multi-year lows. The coronavirus keeps spreading with over 214,000 cases worldwide, and cases and deaths growing exponentially in Europe, also spreading in the southern hemisphere where summer should mean less flu-related illness.
- Equities worldwide were a sea of red, with the DJIA losing 6.3% and the S&P shedding 5.18%. Trading in both was halted mid-US session. Surprisingly, US Treasury yields closed in the green, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note settling at 1.19%.
- The Pound and commodity-linked currencies were the worst performers. GBP/USD collapsed to 1.1440, a level that was last seen in 1985, amid the UK government´s soft approach to the crisis. The number of deaths in the UK doubled in the last 24 hours, and the government finally announced schools will close this Friday. No other measures were announced.
- The USD/CAD soared to 1.4650 as crude oil prices plunged. WTI traded as low as $20.00 a barrel amid plummeting demand on a paralyzed world.
- Gold eases amid dollar’s strength, settling below 1,500.00
- The US Senate passed the House's coronavirus relief bill, as expected.
- Crypto Today: Bitcoin $5000 remains a major risk
- RBA and Australian Employment Preview: Useless rate cut to do no good to Aussie
GBP/USD plummets to 1.1440, lowest since 1985 bounces back
Pound stoppable collapse alongside crazy dollar’s demand, sent cable falling to the lowest since 1985. Sterling punished for Britain's initial "herd immunity" coronavirus policy, with deaths up 50% in one day.
EUR/USD flirts with 1.0800 in wild run to safety
The dollar soars as trading it Wall Street is being halted again, as the coronavirus outbreaks keep growing exponentially in Europe. Recession already among us.
WTI keeps tumbling, dangerously close to $20.00 a barrel
Prices of the barrel of the black gold debilitated further after the EIA reported a nearly 2M barrels build during last week, adding to the previous 7.7M barrels increase.
It’s going to be a busy start to Thursday in Australia, as the RBA has planned an emergency meeting, while the country will release alongside February employment data.
Cryptocurrencies: Safe-haven role under construction
The potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem is still far from being a mass adoption option. Only the progressive deterioration of economies based on fiat currencies will accelerate adoption.