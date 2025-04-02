Forex Today: It's all about Trump's tariff announcements on "Liberation Day"

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, April 2:

Choppy action in financial markets continues early Wednesday as investors gear up for US President Donald Trump's tariff announcements at 20:00 GMT. The US economic calendar will feature March ADP Employment Change and February Factory Orders data. Market participants will also pay close attention to comments from central bankers.

US Dollar PRICE Last 7 days The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies last 7 days. US Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.07% 0.31% -0.13% 0.21% 0.16% 0.15% 0.21% EUR -0.07% 0.24% -0.21% 0.14% 0.11% 0.08% 0.14% GBP -0.31% -0.24% -0.43% -0.09% -0.13% -0.16% -0.07% JPY 0.13% 0.21% 0.43% 0.35% 0.28% 0.27% 0.36% CAD -0.21% -0.14% 0.09% -0.35% -0.01% -0.07% 0.03% AUD -0.16% -0.11% 0.13% -0.28% 0.01% -0.02% 0.06% NZD -0.15% -0.08% 0.16% -0.27% 0.07% 0.02% 0.08% CHF -0.21% -0.14% 0.07% -0.36% -0.03% -0.06% -0.08% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said late Tuesday that the amounts announced on Wednesday are the highest the tariffs will go. However, countries could then take steps to bring the tariffs down. Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reported that policy writers at the Office of the US Trade Representative are putting together a third tariff option to present to Trump, with an aim to smooth tariff goals into a simple, more streamlined offering that would see flat rates across the board.

The US Dollar (USD) struggled to gather strength on Tuesday following the disappointing JOLTS Job Openings and ISM Manufacturing PMI data. The USD Index fluctuates in a tight channel above 104.00 in the European morning on Wednesday, while US stock index futures trade marginally lower on the day.

EUR/USD moves sideways in a narrow band below 1.0800 after posting small losses on Tuesday. Several European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers will be delivering speeches later in the day.

GBP/USD failed to make a decisive move in either direction and the day flat on Tuesday. The pair extends its sideways grind slightly above 1.2900 to begin the European session on Wednesday.

After reaching a new record-high near $3,150, Gold corrected lower and closed in negative territory on Tuesday. XAU/USD holds steady and trades at around $3,110 early Wednesday.

USD/JPY closed modestly lower on Tuesday but managed to find support near 149.00. The pair edges higher and trades above 149.50 in the European morning.