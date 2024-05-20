Forex Today: Investors seek fresh clues

What you need to take care of on Tuesday, May 21:
Metals grabbed all of the attention on Monday, as Gold and Copper traded at record highs at the beginning of the day, although shed some ground in a quiet European morning, as most local markets were closed due to the celebration of Whit Monday.
The American session provided little to work with, as the macroeconomic calendar only featured different Federal Reserve speakers, which anyway, repeated well-known messages and fell short of triggering action across the FX board.
The Greenback took clues from metals, recovering just modestly with Gold slide but resuming its slide ahead of Wall Street’s close as XAU/USD pressures the $2,430 price zone.
The EUR/USD pair held around 1.0860, while the GBP/USD stood at around 1.2700. Commodity-linked currencies were the most volatile, with AUD and CAD ending the day with losses vs the US Dollar.
Wall Street closed mixed, also failing to provide clues. The DJIA lost 200 points, although the S&P500 and the Nasdaq Composite managed to post uneven gains.
The upcoming Asian session will bring Australian Westpac Consumer Confidence and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) meeting Minutes. There won’t be any relevant release throughout Tuesday.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.09%
|-0.05%
|0.44%
|0.06%
|0.37%
|0.44%
|0.15%
|EUR
|-0.09%
|-0.16%
|0.41%
|-0.01%
|0.33%
|0.37%
|0.07%
|GBP
|0.05%
|0.16%
|0.42%
|0.13%
|0.48%
|0.52%
|0.22%
|JPY
|-0.44%
|-0.41%
|-0.42%
|-0.41%
|-0.06%
|0.04%
|-0.28%
|CAD
|-0.06%
|0.01%
|-0.13%
|0.41%
|0.29%
|0.40%
|0.10%
|AUD
|-0.37%
|-0.33%
|-0.48%
|0.06%
|-0.29%
|0.03%
|-0.25%
|NZD
|-0.44%
|-0.37%
|-0.52%
|-0.04%
|-0.40%
|-0.03%
|-0.28%
|CHF
|-0.15%
|-0.07%
|-0.22%
|0.28%
|-0.10%
|0.25%
|0.28%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
