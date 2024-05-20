Forex Today: Investors seek fresh clues

What you need to take care of on Tuesday, May 21:

Metals grabbed all of the attention on Monday, as Gold and Copper traded at record highs at the beginning of the day, although shed some ground in a quiet European morning, as most local markets were closed due to the celebration of Whit Monday.

The American session provided little to work with, as the macroeconomic calendar only featured different Federal Reserve speakers, which anyway, repeated well-known messages and fell short of triggering action across the FX board.

The Greenback took clues from metals, recovering just modestly with Gold slide but resuming its slide ahead of Wall Street’s close as XAU/USD pressures the $2,430 price zone.

The EUR/USD pair held around 1.0860, while the GBP/USD stood at around 1.2700. Commodity-linked currencies were the most volatile, with AUD and CAD ending the day with losses vs the US Dollar.

Wall Street closed mixed, also failing to provide clues. The DJIA lost 200 points, although the S&P500 and the Nasdaq Composite managed to post uneven gains.

The upcoming Asian session will bring Australian Westpac Consumer Confidence and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) meeting Minutes. There won’t be any relevant release throughout Tuesday.