Forex Today: Investors await comments from Fed officials

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, August 6:
The trading action in financial markets remains subdued on Wednesday as investors' search for the next catalyst continues. Eurostat will release Retail Sales data for June in the European session. Later in the day, the US Treasury will hold a 10-year note auction. More importantly, several Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers will be delivering speeches.
The US Dollar (USD) failed to gather recovery momentum on Tuesday and the USD Index closed the day virtually unchanged. The data published by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) showed that the Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) declined to 50.1 in July from 50.8 in June. The Employment Index of the PMI survey dropped to 46.4 from 47.2 in the same period, while the Prices Paid Index, the inflation component, rose to 69.9 from 67.5. Early Wednesday, the USD Index extends its sideways grind below 99.00 and US stock index futures gain between 0.3% and 0.4%.
US Dollar PRICE Last 7 days
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies last 7 days. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.22%
|0.43%
|-0.46%
|0.02%
|0.36%
|0.62%
|0.28%
|EUR
|0.22%
|0.68%
|-0.32%
|0.21%
|0.54%
|0.83%
|0.55%
|GBP
|-0.43%
|-0.68%
|-0.98%
|-0.41%
|-0.11%
|0.19%
|-0.10%
|JPY
|0.46%
|0.32%
|0.98%
|0.57%
|0.90%
|1.16%
|0.82%
|CAD
|-0.02%
|-0.21%
|0.41%
|-0.57%
|0.34%
|0.59%
|0.31%
|AUD
|-0.36%
|-0.54%
|0.11%
|-0.90%
|-0.34%
|0.29%
|0.02%
|NZD
|-0.62%
|-0.83%
|-0.19%
|-1.16%
|-0.59%
|-0.29%
|-0.28%
|CHF
|-0.28%
|-0.55%
|0.10%
|-0.82%
|-0.31%
|-0.02%
|0.28%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
In an interview with CBNC on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said they were getting very close to making a deal with China. Trump also noted that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will not be considered as Fed Chair Jerome Powell's replacement because he wants to remain in his current position.
The data from Germany showed on Wednesday that Factory Orders declined by 1% on a monthly basis in June. This reading followed the 1.4% contraction recorded in May and came in weaker than the market expectation for an increase of 1%. EUR/USD continues to move up and down in a very tight channel below 1.1600 after this data.
The Unemployment Rate in New Zealand edged higher to 5.2% in the second quarter from 5.1% in the first quarter, Statistics New Zealand reported. This print came in better than the market expectation of 5.3%. After closing marginally lower on Tuesday, NZD/USD holds its ground early Wednesday and trades in positive territory above 0.5900.
GBP/USD continues to tread water slightly below 1.3300 for the third consecutive day on Wednesday. The Bank of England (BoE) will announce monetary policy decisions on Thursday.
USD/JPY stays relatively quiet in the European session on Wednesday and fluctuates above 147.50 after posting small gains on Tuesday.
Gold struggles to preserve its bullish momentum and trades in the red below $3,370 midweek.
Risk sentiment FAQs
In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.
Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.
The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.
The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1600 as US Dollar wobbles
EUR/USD trades in a tight range below 1.1600 in the early European session on Wednesday. The pair consolidates recent gains as the US Dollar extends its struggle. Traders remain wary ahead of the announcement of the Federal Reserve’s Chair, and Governor Adriana Kugler’s replacement later in the week.
GBP/USD retakes 1.3300 amid subuded USD price action
GBP/USD trades better bid and re-attempts 1.3300 in European trading on Wednesday. The US Dollar stays depressed against the Pound Sterling as traders await US President Trump's pick for a vacancy on the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors amid mounting concerns over the US economy and the Fed's independence.
Gold price retreats further from two-week high amid a generally positive risk tone
Gold price extends its steady intraday descent through the Asian session on Wednesday and moves further away from a nearly two-week top touched the previous day. With the latest leg down, the safe-haven precious metal, for now, seems to have snapped a four-day winning streak amid a generally positive tone around the equity markets.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple slip as resistance levels hold firm
Bitcoin trades in red below $114,000 on Wednesday, following a rejection from its key resistance level earlier this week. Ethereum and Ripple followed BTC’s footsteps and faced rejection from their critical resistance zones, raising the risk of further declines in the short term.
Euro area – New ECB call: No further cuts in scope
The euro area economy has shown surprising resilience over the summer, with the outlook bolstered by the EU-US deal and accelerated German spending plans. Risks are still tilted towards a final cut later this year or in early 2026. Further softening of wage indicators could open the door for a final ‘insurance cut’.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.