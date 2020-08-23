Forex Today: Greenback’s corrective advance may continue

Here is what you need to know on Monday, August 24:
The greenback advanced ahead of the weekend, partially backed by encouraging local data, yet also due to profit-taking amid the extreme oversold conditions of the American currency.
Coronavirus: Spain, France and Germany are seeing sharp increases in the number of new daily cases, reaching levels last seen in April. That, alongside contracting business activity is taking its toll on the common currency, which anyway remains near its yearly high against the dollar.
Another round of Brexit talks ended Friday without progress. A UK senior official said that a deal with the EU is still doable in September if they remove unnecessary obstacles, yet EU’s chief negotiator Barnier said that a deal would not be easy to achieve, adding he is disappointed and surprised that talks are not speeding up.
Gold prices entered a consolidative phase in the second half of the week, struggling to recover losses and closing it in the red around at $1,940 a troy ounce. Same goes for crude oil prices with WTI settling at $42 a barrel.
Wall Street advanced on Friday but closed the week pretty much unchanged. US Treasury yields, on the other hand, kept retreating, ending near weekly lows.
At the beginning of the week, New Zealand will publish Q2 Retail Sales, with nothing else relevant scheduled for the rest of the day.
EUR/USD: Corrective decline will likely extend in the near term
The EUR/USD closed the week in the red just below the 1.1800 level, after reaching a fresh two-year high of 1.1965 and rallying in the previous eight consecutive weeks. The pair is at risk of extending its decline, has a relevant support level at 1.1710.
GBP/USD: Robust data overshadows sour Brexit talks
The GBP/USD pair finished the week unchanged in the 1.3080 price zone, retreating from the year high at 1.3266 tested mid-week. Another round of Brexit talks with the EU ended without progress. GBP/USD has retreated from the year high but remained within familiar levels.
XAU/USD rebounds from 1-week lows, still in the red below $1940 level
Gold prices trimmed losses and rose back to the $1,940 neighbourhood during the American session. XAU/USD bottomed after the release of US economic data at $1,911/oz, the lowest level since August 12 and then rebounded to $1,945.
Upside break in currencies foiled by cautious Fed and stronger PMI
The dollar fell to new lows against the euro, sterling, the Australian dollar, and the Swedish krona last week. However, it was a head fake and the greenback quickly returned to its previous ranges. The combination of the July FOMC minutes that dampened expectations for new initiatives.
WTI: Gains 0.50% to revisit $43.00 despite Thursday’s ‘hanging man’ candle
WTI keeps recovery moves from $41.68 to seesaw around the intraday high of $43.00. The energy benchmark portrayed a bearish candlestick the previous day but buyers fail to relinquish the controls.