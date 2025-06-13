Forex Today: Gold surges higher as tensions in Middle East escalate

Here is what you need to know on Friday, June 13:
Safe-haven flows dominate the action in financial markets on Friday as investors closely follow the deepening conflict in the Middle East after Israel launched an attack against Iran, targeting sites used in nuclear enrichment program. In the second half of the day, the US economic calendar will feature the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index for June.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.25%
|0.29%
|0.16%
|0.12%
|0.71%
|0.85%
|0.06%
|EUR
|-0.25%
|0.08%
|-0.02%
|-0.07%
|0.55%
|0.57%
|-0.20%
|GBP
|-0.29%
|-0.08%
|-0.18%
|-0.23%
|0.39%
|0.48%
|-0.26%
|JPY
|-0.16%
|0.02%
|0.18%
|-0.02%
|0.55%
|0.67%
|-0.11%
|CAD
|-0.12%
|0.07%
|0.23%
|0.02%
|0.57%
|0.76%
|-0.03%
|AUD
|-0.71%
|-0.55%
|-0.39%
|-0.55%
|-0.57%
|0.11%
|-0.64%
|NZD
|-0.85%
|-0.57%
|-0.48%
|-0.67%
|-0.76%
|-0.11%
|-0.75%
|CHF
|-0.06%
|0.20%
|0.26%
|0.11%
|0.03%
|0.64%
|0.75%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced early Friday that they have launched "Operation Rising Lion" to damage Iran's nuclear infrastructure, ballistic missile factories and its military capabilities. Netanyahu also noted that the operation will continue for as many days as it takes. Iran's Armed Forces General staff responded on Friday, warning that Israel and the US will "pay a very heavy price." The latest news surrounding the conflict suggests that Israel has intercepted drones launched by Iran in Jordanian and Syrian airspaces.
United States (US) President Donald Trump will convene a meeting of the National Security Council later in the day to discuss the Israel-Iran conflict. White House Secretary of State Marco Rubio released a statement following the initial attack, warning that Iran should not target US interest or personnel in retaliation.
Gold benefits from the risk-averse market atmosphere and trades above $3,400 early Friday, rising about 1% on the day.
Crude oil prices also shot higher with the immediate reaction to this development. After rising to its highest level since January above $74, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) corrected lower and was last seen trading near $70, still rising about 4% on the day.
The US Dollar (USD) Index gains traction and trades in positive territory above 98.00 after losing nearly 0.8% on Thursday.
EUR/USD advanced to its highest level since November 2021 above 1.1600 on Thursday. The pair stays on the back foot early Friday and trades near 1.1550. The European economic calendar will offer Industrial Production and Trade Balance data for April later in the session. Several policymakers from the European Central Bank are scheduled to deliver speeches as well.
GBP/USD turns south in the European morning on Friday and declines toward 1.3550. Still, the pair remains on track to end the week modestly higher.
USD/JPY stages a rebound and trades marginally higher on the day near 143.70 after slumping below 143.00 in the early Asian session on Friday.
Risk sentiment FAQs
In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.
Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.
The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.
The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off lows, approaches 1.1550
EUR/USD continues to recover ground lost and now extends the rebound to the 1.1550 zone on Friday. Meanwhile, the US Dollar maintain its bullish bias intact in response to a significant flight to safety amid increasing geopolitical concerns, while positive consumer sentiment data also contribute to the daily uptick.
Gold keeps the trade above $3,400 on safe-haven demand
Gold prices maintain its upward trajectory on Friday, reaching its peak level since late April above the $3,400 mark per troy ounce. Furthermore, the precious metal draws increased safe-haven interest amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, triggered by Israel's military action against Iran.
GBP/USD trims losses, retargets 1.3600
After an earlier dip toward the 1.3520 area, GBP/USD has regained some composure, trading within sight of the key 1.3600 barrier as the week draws to a close. The pair remains under pressure on Friday, weighed down by renewed US Dollar strength amid rising risk aversion and a stronger-than-expected consumer confidence report.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP clamber for support amid escalating volatility on Israel-Iran tensions
The cryptocurrency market has been hit by a sudden wave of extreme volatility, triggering widespread declines as global markets react to tensions between Israel and Iran. Bitcoin is hovering at around $104,668 at the time of writing on Friday, following a reflex recovery from support tested at $102,513.
Week ahead – Markets brace for central bank barrage amid heightened uncertainty
Fed officials to stand pat as they await further clarity. A dovish BoJ could push rate hike expectations into 2026. Deflation fuels speculation about negative SNB rates. BoE may sound more dovish after disappointing UK data.