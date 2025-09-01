Forex Today: Gold, Silver shine as US Dollar sags amid thin trading conditions

Here is what you need to know on Monday, September 1:
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is on the defensive at the beginning of a new week and a month, extending its bearish momentum, despite a risk-averse market environment.
US Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the British Pound.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.19%
|-0.22%
|-0.04%
|0.09%
|0.09%
|-0.09%
|-0.03%
|EUR
|0.19%
|-0.03%
|0.09%
|0.29%
|0.28%
|0.10%
|0.16%
|GBP
|0.22%
|0.03%
|0.00%
|0.32%
|0.31%
|0.13%
|0.24%
|JPY
|0.04%
|-0.09%
|0.00%
|0.20%
|0.15%
|-0.01%
|0.05%
|CAD
|-0.09%
|-0.29%
|-0.32%
|-0.20%
|0.00%
|-0.18%
|-0.08%
|AUD
|-0.09%
|-0.28%
|-0.31%
|-0.15%
|-0.01%
|-0.18%
|-0.08%
|NZD
|0.09%
|-0.10%
|-0.13%
|0.01%
|0.18%
|0.18%
|0.11%
|CHF
|0.03%
|-0.16%
|-0.24%
|-0.05%
|0.08%
|0.08%
|-0.11%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
China’s private sector manufacturing activity unexpectedly returned to expansion in August, with a 50.5 reading, but the optimism is being offset by the trade quagmire and the tech sell-off on Wall Street indices last week.
The Japanese stocks tracked the Wall Street decline, sending the benchmark Nikkei 225 index as much as 2% lower on the day. Chinese indices were a mixed bag.
On Friday, a US court ruled that President Donald Trump’s global tariffs, unilaterally imposed, as largely illegal. However, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said in a Fox News interview on Sunday that the Trump administration will likely continue negotiations with its trade partners despite Friday’s US court ruling.
The Greenback also bears the brunt of increased dovish expectations surrounding the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed).
On Friday, in line with estimates US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index - the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, reaffirmed bets for an interest rate cut this month.
Markets now see a roughly 90% chance of the Fed lowering interest rates this month, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.
All eyes will be on a flurry of US employment data, including the critical Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) on Friday, which will be closely scrutinized for the scope and the timing of the future Fed rate cuts.
EUR/USD trades firmer above 1.1700 in the European morning, while GBP/USD also grinds higher above 1.3500.
AUD/USD moves back and forth in a narrow range below 0.6550 while USD/CAD also oscillates around 1.3750 amid a broadly weaker US Dollar and falling Oil prices.
NZD/USD, however, bucks the side trend, currently posting moderate gains at around 0.5900.
USD/JPY made another attempt above 147.00 but sellers quickly jumped in to drag it back under that level, where it now wavers. The Japanese Yen (JPY) attracts haven demand amid a sell-off in Japanese equities.
Gold consolidates at five-month highs just below $3,490, looking for a fresh record high. Meanwhile, Silver hit the highest level since September 2011 above $40.50.
Risk sentiment FAQs
In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.
Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.
The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.
The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD gains momentum above 1.1700 ahead of ECB’s Lagarde speech
The EUR/USD pair trades on a stronger note near 1.1705 during the Asian trading hours on Monday. The rising rate cut expectation from the US Federal Reserve continues to weigh on the Greenback against the Euro. Later on Monday, the European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is scheduled to speak.
Gold on its way to record highs at $3,500 amid thin markets
Gold rises for a fifth consecutive day early Monday, at fresh five-month highs. The US Dollar turns south again despite risk aversion as trade uncertainty and dovish Fed bets weigh. Technically, Gold has more room to the upside as the daily RSI holds just beneath the overbought region.
GBP/USD: First upside barrier emerges above 1.3600
The GBP/USD pair edges higher to near 1.3520 during the early European session on Monday. The growing prospect that the Federal Reserve will lower borrowing costs at least twice by the end of this year undermines the US Dollar against the Pound Sterling.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple downtrend eases, focus shifts to recovery
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple start the week on a cautious note after sharp declines in the previous week. BTC hovers around $107,600 at the time of writing on Monday, while ETH and XRP defend their key support levels.
All eyes on NFP report as Fed rate cut bets intensify
Will August jobs report shock again? It’s almost one month ago that the July payrolls numbers generated not just considerable volatility in the markets but also a lot of controversy, as it offended President Trump’s record on the economy.
