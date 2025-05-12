Forex Today: Gold drops as risk flows dominate markets to start week

Here is what you need to know on Monday, May 12:
News of US and China making substantial progress in trade talks this past weekend lifts the risk sentiment on Monday. In the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, investors will scrutinize the headlines surrounding the US-China relations and pay close attention to comments from central bankers.
Following the first round of official talks between representatives from China and the US in Switzerland, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that they had "productive and constructive" discussions, while China's Vice Premier He Lifeng described the talks as "in-depth" and candid. Bessent is expected to share more details at 07:00 GMT on Monday.
Reflecting the improving market mood, US stock index futures were last seen rising between 1% and 2%. In the meantime, the US Dollar Index stays in positive territory above 100.50 after ending the third consecutive week marginally higher. On Tuesday, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for April.
Gold remains under bearish pressure early Monday and trades at a fresh weekly low below $3,300.
EUR/USD struggles to gain traction and stays in negative territory below 1.1250 to begin the European session.
After starting the week with a small bullish gap, USD/JPY continues to stretch higher and trades at its strongest level in a month near 146.00.
GBP/USD stays relatively quiet on Monday and fluctuates in a narrow channel at around 1.3300. The UK's Office for National Statistics will release April employment data on Tuesday.
Despite the renewed USD strength, AUD/USD holds its ground and clings to modest daily gains above 0.6400 on Monday.
USD/CAD stays in a consolidation phase above 1.3900 after rising nearly 1% in the previous week. The data from Canada showed on Friday that the Unemployment Rate rose to 6.9% in April from 6.7% in March.
