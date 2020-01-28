Forex Today: First-tier even kick-starting in the Asian session

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, January 29th:
- The greenback remained the strongest, in spite of a change in the market’s mood during US trading hour. Wall Street finished the day with substantial gains after a mixed Durable Goods Orders report and an upbeat CB Consumer Confidence Index.
- The US Federal Reserve will unveil its latest decision on monetary policy this Wednesday.
- EUR/USD fell to 1.0997, recovering just modestly with US stocks’ advance.
- GBP/USD priced 1.2973, regaining the 1.3000 level later in the day. BOE on Thursday and Brexit on Friday keep weighing on the Pound.
- The Aussie remained under pressure, settling around 0.6750 against the greenback. Australia will publish Q4 inflation data in the upcoming Asian session.
- Gold retreated sharply amid the better market mood. Spot settled at $1,570 a troy ounce
- Crude oil prices recovered modestly, still in the red for the week ahead of stockpiles data
- Crypto Today: Bitcoin must hold above $9000
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD settles above 1.1000 ahead of the Fed’s decision
EUR/USD trades in the 1.1010 region, down for the day and after pricing 1.0997. The dollar strengthened on upbeat Consumer Confidence, and despite a better market mood. All eyes now on the Federal Reserve.
USD/JPY bulls step in on optimism surrounding coronavirus
As far as the coronavirus goes, the latest reports are that the number of known cases of the new virus rose by nearly 60% overnight.
Australian RBA's quarterly inflation preview: No chances of a U-turn in AUD/USD
Australia will release Q4 inflation estimates early Wednesday. Quarterly inflation is expected to have risen by 0.6%, slightly better than Q3 0.5%, while yearly basis, the CPI is seen unchanged at 1.7%.
Gold drops further near $1565 amid risk appetite
Gold prices continued to move lower during the American session and reached a fresh daily low at $1566/oz.
USD/JPY bulls step in on optimism surrounding coronavirus
As far as the coronavirus goes, the latest reports are that the number of known cases of the new virus rose by nearly 60% overnight.