What you need to take care of on Tuesday, July 5:
Slow start to the week, as US markets were closed due to the Fourth of July Holiday. The dollar gathered some strength by the end of the day, but action was limited as traders stayed away from their desks.
Asian shares posted modest gains, but European indexes hardly maintained the green, reflecting persistent growth and inflation concerns. Wall Street futures edged marginally lower.
GBP/USD trades around 1.2100, as Brexit woes undermined demand for the Pound. The Labour party is willing to fight Prime Minister Boris Johnson over his Brexit legacy at the next election. The agreement created turmoil within the UK that exacerbates price pressures amid trade disruption. Entire industries in Germany could collapse due to natural-gas supply cuts from Moscow, according to Yasmin Fahimi, the country’s top union official.
The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.0420, not far from its Friday close. Dismal European data undermined demand for the shared currency, as the May Producer Price Index was up by 36.3% YoY. The energy crisis also hurt the EUR amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Commodity-linked currencies advanced against the greenback. USD/CAD trades around 1.2860, while the AUD/USD pair is now at 0.6860. The Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its monetary policy decision early on Tuesday and will surely revive volatility after a quiet Monday.
In the US, attention remains on the Biden administration as officials are discussing whether or not to remove Chinese tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump. A decision on the matter may be out this week.
The dollar advanced against its safe-haven rivals, with USD/CHF now trading at 0.9610 and USD/JPY at 135.70.
Gold Price saw limited activity, now changing hands at around $1,807 a troy ounce. Crude oil, on the other hand, is up, with WTI trading at $110.45 a barrel.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD shrugs off the sour tone ahead of the RBA
The AUD/USD pair recovered roughly 100 pips from the 2-year low posted on Friday, holding on to gains and trading at around 0.6860. Market players are on hold ahead of the RBA monetary policy decision.
EUR/USD hanging by a thread above 1.0400
EUR/USD trades around 1.0420 with a negative bias, as risk aversion undermines demand for the shared currency. EU inflation-related data and gas shortages add to the sour tone of the pair.
Gold bears don’t need to take holidays
Gold consolidates in a tight range, just above $1,800, with trading limited amid a holiday in the US. Fourth of July, which means stock and bond markets are closed, limiting financial activity at this time of the day. Nevertheless, gold shed some ground after a failed attempt to advance at the beginning of the day.
Why lower gas fees is super bullish for the Ethereum price
ETH shows subtle signals that a bull rally could be underway. On July 4, the bulls are fighting neck and teeth to hold ground amidst the bearish onslaught that has submerged the ETH price below $1,100 throughout the weekend.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!