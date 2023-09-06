Forex Today: Eyes on BoC policy decision, US data

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, September 6:
The US Dollar Index (DXY) retreats early Wednesday after touching its highest level since March near 105.00 on the back of surging Treasury bond yields. Markets await the Bank of Canada's (BoC) policy announcements and August ISM Services PMI report from the US. The European economic docket will feature July Retail Sales and the Federal Reserve will release its Beige Book in the American trading hours.
Following a three-day weekend in the US, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield climbed above 4.2% on Tuesday and helped the US Dollar (USD) outperform its rivals. The bearish opening in Wall Street also helped the currency continue to gather strength. With major equity indexes in the US staging a rebound later in the session, DXY lost its momentum and went into a consolidation phase in the Asian trading hours. In the meantime, the Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng indexes found a foothold on Wednesday, following a two-day slide.
US Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.06%
|0.02%
|0.03%
|-0.24%
|-0.14%
|-0.20%
|-0.07%
|EUR
|0.08%
|0.10%
|0.09%
|-0.18%
|-0.07%
|-0.13%
|0.00%
|GBP
|-0.03%
|-0.09%
|0.00%
|-0.27%
|-0.16%
|-0.22%
|-0.09%
|CAD
|-0.03%
|-0.08%
|0.01%
|-0.26%
|-0.16%
|-0.22%
|-0.09%
|AUD
|0.25%
|0.17%
|0.28%
|0.27%
|0.09%
|0.04%
|0.17%
|JPY
|0.16%
|0.06%
|0.15%
|0.13%
|-0.14%
|-0.05%
|0.06%
|NZD
|0.19%
|0.13%
|0.22%
|0.22%
|-0.04%
|0.07%
|0.13%
|CHF
|0.07%
|0.00%
|0.09%
|0.08%
|-0.19%
|-0.06%
|-0.14%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
The data from Australia showed that the real Gross Domestic Product expanded at an annual rate of 2.1% in the second quarter. This reading followed the 2.4% growth recorded in the first quarter but came in better than the market expectation of 1.7%. Pressured by risk-aversion and the Reserve Bank of Australia's cautious tone on policy outlook, AUD/USD touched a fresh 2023-low of 0.6356 on Tuesday. Early Wednesday, the pair clings to recovery gains at around 0.6400.
EUR/USD dropped to a three-month low and came within a touching distance of 1.0700 on Tuesday. The pair edges higher in the European morning but stays below 1.0750. The data from Germany showed on Wednesday that Factory Orders contracted 11.7% on a monthly basis in July, compared to the market expectation for a decrease of 4%.
USD/JPY climbed above 147.00 and reached its highest level since November 2022. In response to ongoing Japanese Yen weakness, Japan's top currency diplomat Masato Kanda said that they are closely monitor the Foreign Exchange moves with a high sense of urgency and reiterated that all options for the FX moves are on the table. Meanwhile, “I believe the Bank of Japan (BoJ) must patiently maintain easy policy given very high uncertainty on outlook,” BoJ board member Hajime Takata said.
GBP/USD closed deep in negative territory on Tuesday amid broad USD strength. The pair struggles to stage a rebound on Wednesday and trades flat slightly above 1.2550.
USD/CAD trades at its highest level in five months at around 1.3650 in the European morning. The BoC is widely expected to leave its key rate unchanged at 5% following the September policy meeting.
Following a quiet start to the week, Gold price turned south and declined below $1,930 on Tuesday as the 10-year US yield rose sharply. XAU/USD consolidates its losses near $1,925 in the early European session on Wednesday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0750 ahead of EU Retail Sales, US ISM PMI
EUR/USD is attempting a bounce toward 1.0750, shrugging off the downbeat German factory data in the European morning on Wednesday. The US Dollar is retreating alongside the US Treasury bond yields, despite a risk-off market mood. EU Retail Sales, US PMIs eyed.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.2600 amid US Dollar pullback
GBP/USD is advancing toward 1.2600, rebounding from its lowest level since June 13 in early Europe on Wednesday. The pair is underpinned by a broad pullback in the US Dollar from six-month highs, as the focus shifts to the US ISM Services PMI for fresh cues.
Gold oscillates between $1,935 and $1,915, US PMIs eyed
Gold Price seesaws within a key trading range despite the previous day’s heavy loss. Fears of economic slowdown in Beijing contradict US soft landing chatters and weigh on the Gold Price. US ISM Services PMI, Fed talks eyed for fresh impulse.
Optimism whales add 40 million OP tokens to their holdings
Optimism whales' spending pattern strongly suggests a widespread accumulation. These investors have accumulated tens of millions of OP tokens in the last two months.
ISM Services PMI Preview: Strength may spook markets, boosting US Dollar Premium
Shop until you drop – the restless US consumer should never be underestimated, and fresh strength from services activity, America's largest sector, also warrants caution.