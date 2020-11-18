Forex Today: Dull trading continues amid the absence of a strong catalyst

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, November 19:
Financial markets saw little action this Wednesday, with major pairs mostly consolidating and equities seesawing between gains and losses.
The market’s sentiment remained trapped between fears related to covid outbreaks and vaccine hopes. The US health system is stressed amid a continued increase in new cases, with multiple restrictive measures announced in the country. The latest is that the number of new contagions in New York has reached the level where the local government may close schools.
US President Donald Trump kept using social media to talk about a fraudulent election. However, demands interposed so far have seen little to non-progress and several have been dismissed. Political turmoil adds pressure on the greenback, despite Joe Biden will likely become the 46th US president.
On the Brexit front, EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said they are now in the last moments to reach a trade deal with the UK. Also, UK’s Business Secretary Alok Sharma noted that “there is still some way to go” on Brexit, adding that the EU “must understand” the UK is a sovereign nation. Nevertheless, investors remain hopeful the UK and the EU will clinch a trade deal.
Crude oil prices retained their positive tone and posted a modest intraday advance, with WTI ending the day around $42 a barrel. Gold prices, on the other hand, edged modestly lower, settling at around $1,874 a troy ounce.
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Uniswap – American Wrap 18 November
AUD/USD trades near monthly highs ahead of key employment data
AUD/USD consolidates above 0.7300 despite soft wages data and the neutral tone of equities. Australian October employment figures coming up next.
USD/JPY back below 104.00 more slides expected
The USD/JPY pair has fallen below 104.00 on the broad dollar’s weakness and remained depressed throughout the day. Speculative interest eyeing 103.17.
XAU/USD moving sideways between $1,880 and $1,865
Gold futures remain heavy on Wednesday, with prices dropping for the third day in a row amid a moderate risk-on mood. Bullion prices remain limited below $1,880, with downside attempts contained above $1,860 so far.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP shows convincing setup for a rally towards $0.5
After closing the previous five days in positive territory and testing its highest level since mid-August at $0.3085, XRP staged a technical correction on November 18.
WTI recovers sharply from brief dip below $42.00 amid focus on inventory data and geopolitics
WTI crude futures have been choppy in recent trade, slipping below $42.00 initially following a mixed weekly EIA inventory report, but then recovering sharply back to $42.20 as focus returned to a potential escalation of US/Iranian tensions in the Trump Administration’s lame-duck session.