Here is what you need to know on Thursday, November 26:
The dollar posted losses against all of its major rivals, but once again, there were no critical breakouts. The market’s optimism faded on the back of Brexit woes and tepid US macroeconomic data.
GBP/USD approached 1.3400 despite discouraging Brexit news. European Commission’s chief Ursula von der Leyen, who warned a Brexit deal is far from certain. Also, the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier has menaced to pull out of the negotiation table if the UK is not willing to compromise on the outstanding issues. Fisheries are at the top of the conflicts’ list.
The EUR/USD pair extended its advance to 1.1929, while AUD/USD reached 0.7373, both a few pips above their previous monthly highs. USD/CAD fell to 1.2985.
The FOMC published the Minutes of the November 4-5 meeting. The document showed that policymakers judged immediate adjustments to the pace and composition of asset purchases were not necessary. However, policymakers further noted that circumstances could shift to warrant such adjustments.
Gold consolidated losses, posting a modest intraday advance but closing the day unchanged around 1,806.00.
Crude oil prices continued to rally, with WTI reaching $46.23 a barrel. The EIA weekly report provided support, showing that US stockpiles were down by 0.754 million in the week ended November 20.
Three reasons why the cryptocurrency market could be about to suffer one of the nastiest corrections in years
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds on to gains in the 0.7360 price zone
The AUD/USD pair consolidated gains on Thursday, heading into a long US weekend trading near a 2-month high. Equities’ poor performance put a cap to the pair.
XAU/USD off highs but remains supported above $1800 for now
Spot gold prices trade close to the $1810 level, off earlier highs of just under $1818, but still in the green on the day by around 0.1% or $2.
EUR/USD poised to retest the year high
The EUR/USD pair is comfortable above 1.1900 after soft US data hurt the greenback. Tight volumes expected ahead of the weekend, but the pair could test 1.2000 in the next sessions.
Three reasons why the cryptocurrency market could be about to suffer one of the nastiest corrections in years
The cryptocurrency market seems to be stronger than ever and has seen a $250 billion increase in its market capitalization since the beginning of October.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!