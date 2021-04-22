Forex Today: Dollar wins on risk aversion, ECB passes unnoticed

What you need to know on Friday, April 23:
The European Central Bank had a monetary policy meeting. As widely anticipated, European policymakers decided to leave rates unchanged. President Lagarde repeated well-known concepts, acknowledging signs of economic improvement but conditioned further progress to the pandemic developments. Lagarde also noted that the central bank didn’t discuss reducing the PEPP and that they will continue buying bonds at a faster pace. She reiterated that the near-term outlook is clouded, bud added that a firm rebound in activity is expected later in the year. It was a non-event, leaving room for sentiment-related trading.
The greenback surged within US trading hours, as Wall Street changed course and edged sharply lower. The catalyst was a late reaction to a headline indicating that US President Joe Biden is planning a capital gains tax hike to as high as 43.4%. Meanwhile, Republican senators proposed a$ 568 billion framework that includes funding for bridges, airports, roads and water storage that does not include tax increases.
US Treasury yields ticked lower with the sour sentiment but remained within the previous weekly range.
The EUR/USD briefly pierced the 1.2000 level, ending the day around it. The pound suffered the most, falling to 1.3823 and finishing the day nearby. The aussie also fell alongside stocks, but the CAD held near its recent highs against the greenback.
Gold prices were down, with the bright metal currently trading at $ 1,782 a troy ounce. Crude oil prices bounced a bit, with WTI settling at around $ 61.60 a barrel.
Uniswap price applauds V3 iteration, as UNI positions for 50% rally
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pierces 1.20 after the ECB, as market's mood turns sour
EUR/USD is trading sub-1.2000 but near the figure, in a mixture of upbeat US employment data and plummeting Wall Street. US equities sunk following reports of US President JOE Biden's plan to hike capital gains tax.
GBP/USD tumbles to 1.3820 on dollar strength
GBP/USD has tumbled toward 1.3820 as the dollar gains ground across the board. US jobless claims beat estimates, while concerns mount about US tax hikes.
XAU/USD slides to fresh session lows, closer to $1,780 level
Gold extended its steady intraday descent and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the $1,782 region during the mid-European session. The precious metal witnessed a modest pullback from the vicinity of the $1,800 mark.
Ethereum price hits new all-time high above $2,550
Ethereum price just had a breakout above the previous all-time high at $2,548 and faces no resistance ahead. The digital asset has been outperforming the market for the past two days and it's leading the other coins. The next most significant price target for ETH will be $3,000.
S&P 500 (SPX) Nasdaq (QQQ) Day Ahead: Earnings continue to underpin equities
The equity market continues to remain robust despite the Netflix nightmare. Equities racked up further gains on Wednesday with all major indices closing in the green.