Forex Today: Dollar the strongest, trading dull

Here is what you need to know Thursday, November 28th:
- The US celebrates Thanksgiving, with markets closed on Thursday, and due to close earlier on Friday. Volumes are likely to remain extremely low.
- The US released the second estimate of Q3 Gross Domestic Product, which surprised to the upside with 2.1%. Durable Goods orders were up by 0.6% in October, largely surpassing the market’s expectation of -0.8%. The greenback strengthened, although its rally cooled with core PCE inflation, which slid to 1.6% YoY in October. The EUR/USD pair fell to 1.0991, settled at around 1.1000.
- The GBP/USD pair jumped to 1.2911 on reports indicating that the YouGov MRP poll shows a “significant” Tories’ majority. The so-called MRP poll, which correctly predicted the result of the 2017 election, will be out at the beginning of the Asian session.
- The USD/JPY pair surpassed its previous November high, rallying past 109.50 on the back of solid US data. Risk sentiment was generally positive, with equities and government bond yields posting modest intraday gains.
- Gold settled at around $1,455, resuming its decline. Crude oil prices also gave up, although the decline was limited.
- Cryptocurrencies managed to recover some ground at the end of the day, although BTC remains below $8,000.00.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.10 after upbeat US data
EUR/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.10 after US data beat expectations. Q3 GDP was upgraded to 2.1% and Durable Goods Orders jumped in October.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.2900 amid leaked MRP poll
The GBP/USD is trading at fresh daily highs just above the 1.2900 level following reports claiming the most relevant UK poll shows a "significant" Tory majority.
USD/JPY reaches for higher grounds, highest since May 2019 testing a key 38.2% Fibo
USD/JPY has rallied in the latter part of the North American session ahead of the Thanksgiving holidays and end-of-month.
Gold: Metal drops to session lows near $1455/oz, post-US GDP
Gold is nearing the 1445 support level while trading below the 50 and 100 SMAs on the daily chart. A break below the 1445 swing low could drive the market to the next main support located near the 1400 handle.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: XRP can be the green light among the massive red ones
The crypto market seems determined to be able to offer excellent price levels to buy on Black Friday. At mid-morning of the European session...