Forex Today: Dollar sell-off seems unstoppable, data, stimulus talks, end-of-month flows in play

Here is what you need to know on Friday, July 31:
The US dollar has been extending its sell-off, falling to multi-month or multi-year lows against major currencies. Historically low GDP, the Fed's readiness to do more, uncertainty about fiscal stimulus, and another rise COVID-19 deaths are in play. Additional US figures and end-of-month flows are eyed.
EUR/USD has flirted with 1.19 – the highest since June 2018 – GBP/USD is above 1.31, USD/JPY closer to 104, AUD/USD tops 0.72, and NZD/USD is above 0.67. The Canadian dollar is lagging with USD/CAD trading above 1.34 as oil prices are on the back foot.
The greenback's decline goes hand-in-hand with bond-yields. Benchmark ten-year treasury yields are at around 0.52%, close to the May trough. Gold is edging up once again, trading around $1,970.
US data: Gross Domestic Product plunged by 32.9% annualized in the second quarter. While it beat estimates, the historic fall weighed on the dollar. GDP was compounded by a worrying increase in continuing claims to above 17 million in the week ending July 17.
US GDP Analysis: Could have been worse, but will not improve, winners and losers in markets
Personal spending and personal income for June and the University of Michigan's final consumer sentiment figures for July are all lined up on Friday.
See Personal Income, Spending, and Prices June Preview: After all the agony just an average quarter?
US coronavirus cases have stabilized just under 70,000 while the daily death tolls continue rising, with the seven-day rolling average topping 1,200.
President Donald Trump floated the idea of postponing the elections due to the virus – seemingly in an attempt to divert attention from the GDP data – and triggered a backlash from rivals and from his own party.
Fiscal relief: Several programs including the $600/week federal top-up for the unemployed expire on Friday and lawmakers have yet to strike an agreement on the next steps. However, some of the participants are reporting progress in talks that are set to continue over the weekend.
Monetary support: Markets continue responding to the Federal Reserve's relatively downbeat message, committing to do more and acknowledging the deterioration in the economy.
EUR/USD's rise comes despite worse-than-expected German GDP – falling 10.1% in the second quarter. The French economy squeezed by 13.8% at the same time, better than estimated. Preliminary inflation figures from the old continent will likely remain depressed, with the headline hovering around 0% and core prices below 1%.
GBP/USD's surge comes despite the British government's surprising new restrictions in northwest England encompassing around 4.3 million people.
AUD/USD is also benefiting from the relatively robust Chinese Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, which advanced to 51.1 points.
WTI oil prices dipped below $40 on Thursday but have recaptured the round level, weighing on the loonie. Canada publishes GDP figures for May, which are projected to show a rebound after crashing by 11.6% in April.
Cryptocurrencies have been consolidating their gains, with Bitcoin hovering around $11,000.
End-of-month flows may trigger more volatility than normal given the dollar's decline in recent weeks and especially in the past few days. Trading around 15:00 GMT could be considerably choppy.
More Where next for the dollar, stocks and the US economy after downbeat data and the Fed
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides toward 1.18 amid end-of-month flows
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.18, off the peak above 1.19 – the highest since June 2018. Stimulus uncertainty, coronavirus, and other factors weigh on the dollar. Eurozone GDP fell by 12.1% in Q2. US data was mixed.
GBP/USD storms above 1.31, shrugging off new UK lockdown measures
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150, the highest in over four months. Dollar weakness is driving cable higher while the pound is shrugging off new restrictions on 4.3 million people in northwest England.
Gold surrenders early gains to all-time highs, back around $1960 region
Gold reversed a major part of its early positive move to all-time highs and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1960 region.
Canadian economy expands by 4.5% in May vs. 3.5% expected
The real GDP in Canada expanded by 4.5% on a monthly basis in May, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday. This reading followed April's contraction of 11.7% (revised from 11.6%) and came in slightly better than the market expectation.
WTI: Upside attempts remain capped near $40.50
Following a volatile session witnessed on Thursday, WTI (futures on Nymex) is trading in familiar ranges just above $40 mark so far this Friday.