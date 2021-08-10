Forex Today: Dollar remains in demand amid covid concerns, ahead of US infrastructure vote

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, August 10:
The Asian stocks tracked the sluggish performance on Wall Street overnight, undermined by the prospects of stimulus withdrawal and Delta covid variant resurgence in the region.
The market mood remains dour heading into the session ahead while the US dollar holds steady at three-week highs, helped by the hawkish Fedspeak and expectations of an earlier Fed’s tapering after the US NFP blowout. Escalating Delta covid concerns also buoy the sentiment around the safe-haven dollar, weighing negatively on the US yields.
The greenback also holds the higher ground ahead of the US Senate vote on President Joe Biden $1 trillion infrastructure bill, scheduled at 1500 GMT on Tuesday. US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, “We have come to an agreement" for final passage of the infrastructure bill.”
Meanwhile, gold is licking its would while attempting a tepid rebound around $1735 from five-month lows of $1688. WTI is on a steady recovery from three-week lows, recapturing $67 ahead of the US weekly crude supplies report.
Across the fx board, most majors are wavering in a narrow range amid a broadly steady US dollar, although the kiwi appears the main laggard.
Meanwhile, AUD/USD also remains on the back foot, closing in on the 2021 lows, amid a drop in business confidence and the relentless spread of covid cases in Australia. The most populous Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) recorded over 350 new infections and has emerged as a new epicenter.
GBP/USD is seeing some fresh demand near 1.3850, although remains undermined by the renewed Brexit jitters, with migrant crisis – the new issue. Former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage slammed France and the EU for failing to “lift a finger” to prevent the dangerous cross-channel migrant crisis.
EUR/USD is hovering near four-month lows of 1.1731 amid a drop in the Eurozone Sentix Investors’ Confidence, hawkish Fed expectations and ahead of the German ZEW Survey.
Cryptocurrencies are seeing a bit of a pullback, with Bitcoin back below $46,000. Senate rejected crypto amendment as bipartisan bill proceeds to a final vote without further changes.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles near four-month lows around 1.1730 ahead of German data
EUR/USD is languishing in four-month lows near 1.1730, as the US dollar clings onto the recent upside amid mixed market mood and a retreat in the Treasury yields. Hawkish Fedspeak and earlier Fed’s tapering expectations buoy the greenback. German ZEW Survey awaited.
GBP/USD looks south towards 1.3800 amid renewed Brexit woes, USD strength
The selling pressure around GBP/USD remains unabated, as the bears seek a test of the 1.3800 level amid resurfacing Brexit concerns and persistent US dollar’s strength. The dollar's price action and Brexit updates will continue to influence the pair amid a data-light calendar.
Gold: Rebound hinges on acceptance above $1737
Gold attempts a bounce but not out of the woods yet. Gold is turning positive for the first time in four days, consolidating the previous recovery from five-month lows of $1688. The bears take a breather, allowing a tepid bounce above the $1700 mark.
Litecoin price eyes 21% ascent as LTC leveraged token undergoes reverse token split
Litecoin price is currently experiencing a decreased bullish momentum, which could result in a sideways movement or a pullback. While this retracement is necessary, it will provide buyers an opportunity to book profits and come back stronger.
Is the reflation trade coming to an end? Analyzing inter-market correlations
Prospects of a strong global economic recovery on the back of drugmakers’ success to produce effective vaccines against the coronavirus triggered the so-called “reflation trade” in late 2020. USD is likely to outperform its risk-sensitive rivals if reflation trade loses interest.