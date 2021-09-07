Forex Today: Dollar regains poise amid firmer yields, risk-on mood

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, September 7:
The risk-on mood extends for the second straight day this Tuesday, as most Asian stock markets are rallying, in anticipation of the ECB and BOC monetary policy decision. Meanwhile, a likely delay in the Fed’s tapering plan and hopes of more stimulus from China keep investors cheerful.
Prevailing an upbeat mood weighs on the US Treasuries, lifting the yields, in turn checking the renewed downside in the US dollar across the board. The greenback is attempting another bounce, as markets move past the effects of a disappointing US NFP report. The futures tied to the US stocks also edge higher, suggesting a positive start on Wall Street, as traders return after a three-day weekend.
Amid the resurgent dollar’s demand, most major currency pair have turned south, with the Antipodeans emerging as the main laggards. AUD/USD drops back towards 0.7400 after spiking to 0.7470, in an initial reaction to the RBA policy decision. The RBA kept the rates on hold at 0.10% while sticking to its tapering plans.
EUR/USD’s recovery faltered at 1.1885 amid rallying yields, as it now edges lower towards 1.1850. Investors shift their focus towards the German ZEW Survey and Eurozone GDP final revision.
The S&P 500 futures are alternating between gains and losses around 4,535 while the US 10-year Treasury yields consolidate Friday’s sharp rally above 1.30%. The US dollar is staging an impressive bounce, taking cues from the recovery in the Treasury yields.
GBP/USD is retreating below 1.3850 despite the upbeat Brexit news. The UK and EU extended the post-Brexit grace period over Northern Ireland indefinitely. The UK’s Brexit Minister David Frost revealed a fresh extension, with no new deadline set for the completion of talks, per The Guardian.
Gold price is retreating towards $1815, having failed to find acceptance above $1830, as all eyes remain on the ECB outcome on Thursday.
Cryptocurrencies are on the defensive. Bitcoin trades close to four-month highs above $52,000.
