Here is what you need to know on Friday, June 17:
Following Thursday's heavy selloff, the greenback is holding its ground against its rivals early Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield, which lost nearly 3% on Thursday, is now up more than 1% on the day and the US Dollar Index edges higher toward 104.50. Eurostat will release the Harmonised Indices of Consumer Prices (HICP) inflation figures for the euro area and the US economic docket will feature May Industrial Production data. More importantly, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver a speech at 12:45 GMT.
In the European morning, US stock index futures are up between 0.7% and 0.9%, pointing to an improving market mood. The S&P 500 Index touched its weakest level since December 2020 at 3,639 and ended up losing more than 3% on a daily basis.
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) announced on Friday that it left its monetary policy settings unchanged. In its policy statement, the BOJ reiterated that it will be paying close attention to developments in forex markets and their impact on Japan's economic activity. The bank's policy inaction triggered a JPY selloff and USD/JPY erased a large portion of the heavy losses it suffered in the previous two days. As of writing, the pair was trading near 114.00, rising more than 1% on a daily basis.
EUR/USD gained more than 100 pips on Thursday and touched its highest level in nearly a week at 1.0602 before going into a consolidation phase. The pair was last seen trading slightly above 1.0500. The annual HICP in the euro area is expected to arrive at 8.1% in May, matching the flash estimate.
Following the impressive rally that was fueled by the Bank of England's (BOE) hawkish policy outlook on Thursday, GBP/USD turned south early Friday and dropped below 1.2300.
Gold managed to build on Wednesday's gains and climbed above $1,850 on Thursday. With the US T-bond yields edging higher early Friday, however, XAU/USD lost its traction and started to retreat toward $1,840.
USD/CHF fell nearly 300 pips on Thursday after the Swiss National Bank (SNB) unexpectedly announced that it hiked its policy rate by 50 basis points to -0.25%. The pair was last seen consolidating its losses at around 0.9700.
Bitcoin fell nearly 10% on Thursday and came within a touching distance of the key $20,000 level. BTC/USD stays relatively quiet on Friday and seems to be having a difficult time recovering its losses. Ethereum is down more than 20% so far this week and trades near $1,100 in the European morning.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD skids towards 1.0500 ahead of Eurozone inflation and Fed Powell
EUR/USD is heading closer towards 1.0500, as the US dollar holds onto its renewed upside amid a cautious market mood. The central bank divergence theme and fragmentations risks undermine the euro. EU's final inflation and Powell in focus.
USD/JPY remains volatile around 134.00 on BOJ's Kuroda
USD/JPY is keeping its range around 134.00, having witnessed a volatile Asian session amid the dovish rhetoric from the Bank of Japan. BOJ Governor Kuroda talks up easy monetary policy view. The US dollar rebounds alongside yields ahead of Powell.
Gold could retest $1,858 as yields sell-off resumes
Gold Price bears take a breather at the resistance turned support at $1,842. USD cheers cautious markets but falling yields lend support to XAUUSD. Bulls keep eyes on $1,857 so long as 200 DMA guards the downside.
TRON price approaches dangerously close to triggering a massive nosedive
TRON price seems to be consolidating after rallying exponentially since March 2020. This massive coiling up at the top seems to have formed a bearish pattern that indicates a correction is due for TRX.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!