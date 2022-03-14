Forex Today: Dollar on the rise amid mounting tensions with Russia

What you need to take care of on Tuesday, March 15:
Market players tried to be optimistic about a diplomatic solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict but were unable to do so. The positive sentiment diluted as the day went by, with Wall Street ending the day in the red after a strong opening.
The latest round of peace talks was paused, according to Ukraine’s negotiator Mikhail Podolyak, and will resume on Tuesday. A Kremlin spokesperson noted that “all the plans of Russia in Ukraine will be fulfilled in full and in the time frames outlined.” Also, news hinted that Russia may halt wheat, corn, rye and barley exports, while Moscow and Belarus will stop paying for energy supply in US dollars, according to the latter’s Prime Minister.
At the same time, the EU Commission announced another wave of sanctions against Russian oligarchs and entities. The US, on the other hand, reported to its NATO allies that China is willing o provide military and economic support to Russia.
The greenback is up against most major rivals, although EUR/USD is marginally higher for the day, trading at around 1.0960. The GBP/USD pair pressures the 1.3000 threshold after reaching a fresh multi-month low of 1.3008.
Commodities edged lower, with gold falling down to $1,949.57 a troy ounce and finishing the day nearby. Crude oil prices were down, with WTI now trading at around $101.40 a barrel.
The risk-averse sentiment and easing gold and oil prices undermined demand for commodity-linked currencies. The AUD/USD pair pierced the 0.7200 level, while USD/CAD trades at around 1.2820.
The USD advanced against safe-haven rivals on the back of soaring US government bond yields. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note peaked at 2.145% and currently hovers around 2.13%. The USD/JPY pair trades at around 118.10, its highest since January 2017.
Top 3 Altcoins to Watch: XinFin, KuCoin, and TheGraph
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD accelerates slump sub-0.7200
The AUD/USD pair is under strong selling pressure and trading at around 0.7190 as a souring market’s mood and plummeting gold prices weighed on the aussie. RBA Meeting Minutes coming up next.
EUR/USD holding on to modest gains around 1.0950
EUR/USD trades at around 1.0950 after meeting sellers at around 1.1000. Mounting tensions in Eastern Europe and international sanctions exacerbate a dismal market’s mood.
XAU/USD is pressured into critical daily support area near $1,950
As US yields rally to their highest levels since July 2019, the gold price is weakening in early afternoon US trade and is losing some 1.85% at the time of writing. XAU/USD has fallen from a high of $1,988.52 to a low of $1,949.74 so far, despite a risk-off theme at the start of the week.
Top 3 Altcoins to Watch: XinFin, KuCoin, and TheGraph
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on a few cryptos. Here, FXStreet’s analysts evaluate where some of the hottest cryptos on the market could go next.
Is it time for Brent and WTI crude oil futures to correct lower?
Crude oil prices are slipping from their recent highest levels. Where could we see the next support located? Oil prices fell sharply on Monday – extending last week’s decline – driven by potential progress in Ukraine-Russia talks.