Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, June 23:
The dollar edged lower this Monday, losing ground, particularly in the US afternoon. Mixed data and coronavirus cases in the country surging at “unacceptable levels,” according to Texas governor, were behind the greenback’s slide.
The EUR/USD pair closed the day with gains around 1.1250. Consumer Confidence came in better-than-expected. ECB’s Vice President De Guindos said that the Governor Council would continue to evaluate PEPP, are there are substantial downside risks, in particular, if the easing of containment measures turns out to be premature. He added that he expects economic activity to rebound in the second half of the year.
The GBP/USD pair settled around 1.2460, near its daily high, amid broad dollar’s weakness by the end of the day BOE Governor´s Andrew Bailey hit the wires on Monday, and he said that the central bank would need to reduce its balance sheet before raising rates significantly, indicating that “elevated balance sheets could limit the room for manoeuvre in future emergencies.”
News made the rounds about the US preparing a new stimulus package of over $1 trillion. Infrastructure spending could include rural broadband on top of traditional spending if included in the bill as it looks like it will, plus unemployment extension and return to work incentives, according to FOX news.
Asian and European equities closed in the red, although Wall Street managed to close the day in positive territory. Commodities were the best performers, with spot gold flirting with $1,760.00 a troy ounce and WTI ending the day above $40.00 a barrel.
Cryptocurrency Market News: Ethereum bounces 7% to $245, Bitcoin climbs to $9,500
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retakes 0.6900 ahead of key macroeconomic data
The Australian dollar is among the best performers at the beginning of the week, underpinned by rising gold prices and the dollar’s broad weakness. Australian PMIs coming up next.
EUR/USD settles near its daily highs, remains within familiar levels
The EUR/USD pair is up for the day around 1.1260, as the greenback fell out of investor’s sight. New coronavirus cases in the US raising at an alarming pace, according to Texas governor.
Gold: Bulls eyeing a move towards retesting multi-year tops
Gold reversed an early dip to the $1743-42 region and jumped to fresh monthly tops in the last hour. The emergence of some dip-buying comes on the back of Friday's decisive break through a key hurdle near the $1730 supply zone and supports prospects for additional gains.
Ethereum bounces 7% to $245, Bitcoin climbs to $9,500
The biggest gainer in the past 24 hours is DigiByte with a 23% bull move to $0.02 and almost $50 million trading volume thanks to the listing on Binance.
WTI appreciates beyond $40 and approaches multi-month highs
Front-month WTI futures have appreciated more than 2% on Monday to reach prices above $40, reaching prices only a few cents short of June 8 high at $40.40.