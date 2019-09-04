- Here is what you need to know on Thursday, September 5th:
- The dollar edged lower against all 0f its major rivals, except the Japanese Yen, as investors continued discounting the dismal ISM Manufacturing PMI. Sentiment improved on better-than-expected Chinese data.
- ECB’s future head, Christine Lagarde, said that, given persistently low inflation, a highly accommodative policy is warranted for a prolonged period. No surprises there, EUR/USD advanced on dollar’s broad weakness.
- The Pound extended its rally on hopes a hard-Brexit will be avoided. MPs approved a bill to block a no-deal Brexit until at least January 31, 2020, which is now going into the House of Lords. UK PM Johnson quickly responded by calling for elections on October 15, claiming that the delay will effectively end Brexit negotiations.
- The Canadian dollar soared as the Bank of Canada left rates unchanged as widely anticipated, while the accompanying statement was far from dovish. Crude oil prices, in the meantime, rose roughly 5.0% daily basis, as better-than-expected Chinese data eased fears about a global economic downturn.
- Multiple Fed’s officials spoke through the US session but failed to impress investors, as they repeated their well-known stances toward the future of monetary policy, without offering new details on what could happen this September.
- Cryptocurrencies maintained the bullish strength with BTC/USD nearing 11,000 at the end of the day.
- Cryptocurrencies maintained the bullish strength with BTC/USD nearing 11,000 at the end of the day.
EUR/USD holds on to intraday gains
The EUR/USD pair holds around 1.1030 following comments from different Fed officials, doing no favor to the dollar as a dovish stance prevailed. EUR gains moderated by Lagarde’s words, indicating the monetary policy will remain “highly accommodative.”
GBP/USD extends advance as Parliament blocks no-deal Brexit until Jan 2020
The GBP/USD pair extends its advance beyond 1.2220 on news that MPs approved a bill to block a no-deal Brexit until at least Jan 31, 2020. Bill now heading into the upper chamber. UK PM Johnson called for a general election on October 15.
USD/JPY: consolidation continues
Japan’s Services PMI improved to 53.3 in August, missed the market’s expectations. The dollar remains pressured by the poor ISM Manufacturing PMI released Tuesday. USD/JPY at neutral ground, although long-term bearish perspective still valid.
Gold extends gains and hits fresh six-year highs above $1550
Gold rose further during the American session favored by the combination of an improvement in risk sentiment, a weaker US Dollar and also a decline in US yields.
Cryptos remain bullish ahead of imminent SolidX, VanEck ETF launch
Cryptocurrencies have consolidated their gains ahead of Thursday's ETF launch. The technical picture remains bullish for digital coins. Here are the next levels to watch according to the Confluence Detector.