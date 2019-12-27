Forex Today: Dollar grinds lower amid trade optimism, thin markets

Here is what you need to know on Friday, December 27:
Broad US dollar weakness extended into Asia this Friday, with year-end holiday-thinned trading to keep most majors in tight trading ranges.
The dust settled after the Christmas day volatile moves in the US dollar index. The Aussie sits at five-month tops above 0.6950 on fresh US-China trade optimism after Beijing said it is in close touch with the US on a trade deal signing ceremony.
USD/JPY found a floor near 109.40 but the yen remained supported by the North Korean headlines and upbeat Japanese inflation figures. BOJ’s Summary of Opinions quoted the board members, saying that its appropriate to maintain the current policy as momentum for hitting price goal not heightening further.
EUR/USD consolidated near five-day highs of 1.1122 while the Cable traded choppy around the 1.30 handle
Among related markets, Asian stocks hit 1-month highs, Treasury yields traded on the back foot while S&P 500 futures reported moderate gains.
Gold kept its bullish momentum intact above $1500. Crude oil traded close to three-month tops on trade deal hopes and solid US Consumer Spending data.
Cryptocurrencies reversed the recent upsurge. Bitcoin eased below $ 7,200 mark.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
