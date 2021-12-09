Forex Today: Dollar finds its feet amid tepid risk tone, mixed Omicron news

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, December 9:
The market mood remains tepid amid mixed headlines on the Omicron covid variant globally. Renewed geopolitical tensions between US and Iran amid looming American-Sino woes also temper the risk sentiment.
On the Omicron front, a Japanese study revealed that the new variant of COVID-19 is 4.2 times more transmissible in its early stage than Delta. Meanwhile, the UK imposed fresh restrictions to curb the Omicron contagion after a solid surge in cases over the past few days. PM Boris Johnson urged to work from home and have to show proof of vaccination under the new guidance, known as Plan B.
On the other hand, Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE said initial lab studies show a third dose of their covid vaccine may be needed to neutralize the omicron variant.
Investors also weigh in fresh US-Iran concerns after Reuters reported, citing a US official that ''US and Israeli defense chiefs are expected on Thursday to discuss possible military exercises that would prepare for a worst-case scenario to destroy Iran’s nuclear facilities should diplomacy fail and if their nations’ leaders request it.”
On the US-Sino side, US House passed a bill to punish China over the oppression of Uyghurs Muslims in the country’s far western Xinjiang region.
The Asian stocks are a mixed bag, rescued by the rally in the Chinese stocks. China stocks cheer the central bank’s policy support measures and moderation in factory inflation. The S&P 500 futures are down 0.15% on the day, justifying the cautious mood.
The safe-haven US dollar attempts a bounce while the Treasury yields hold onto the recent rebound ahead of Friday’s critical inflation data.
The recovery in EUR/USD lost legs just below 1.1350, as the pair now inches lower towards 1.1300 ahead of the German trade data.
GBP/USD is holding steady above 1.3200, consolidating the impressive bounce from a fresh yearly low of 1.3167. The Omicron covid concerns and Brexit risks will continue to undermine the British pound, especially as the latest covid restrictions push back BOE rate hike expectations to early 2022.
AUD/USD is closing in on 0.7200 after finding fresh bids near mid-0.7150s. USD/JPY is holding the lower ground around 113.60 amid sluggish markets and a retreat in the yields.
USD/CAD is paring back gains to test 1.2650 amid a rebound in WTI prices. The US oil is on the move higher following the US-Iran headlines. The Bank of Canada (BOC) kept the key rate unchanged at 0.25% but warned of elevated inflation, which drove USD/CAD briefly higher, where it is now consolidating.
Gold is trading flat below the critical $1,792 hurdle, awaiting the US weekly Jobless Claims for fresh incentives.
Bitcoin is battling $50,000, unable to find acceptance above the latter amid a damp mood across the crypto board.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops towards 1.1300 as Omicron, inflation concerns weigh
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1350, consolidating the biggest daily jump in a fortnight. The US dollar rebound amid a cautious mood. Omicron, US-China woes keep investors on the edge, Rising US inflation expectations underpin the yields. US jobless claims, Omicron updates closely eyed.
GBP/USD trades with modest gains above 1.3200 mark, lacks follow-through
GBP/USD is trading flat above 1.3200, struggling to capitalize on the overnight goodish rebound from a one-year low. Fresh COVID-19 jitters pushed back BoE rate hike expectations and undermined the pound. Resurgent USD demand further stalled aggressive bullish bets.
Gold: Doji below 200-DMA teases bears, Omicron updates eyed
Gold portrays trader’s indecision below the key moving average following Wednesday’s bearish candlestick. Market sentiment dwindles as virus-linked news battles geopolitical fears. Friday’s US CPI becomes crucial as inflation expectations improve.
Why MATIC price could soon see a meteoric rise toward the round level of $4
MATIC price appears to be ready for a major upswing toward $3.84. The governing technical pattern suggests that the layer-2 token is preparing for a 62% climb.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?