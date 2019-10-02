Forex Today: Dollar depressed on recession fears, Boris Johnson set to reveal Brexit ultimatum, more NFP hints

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, October 2:
- Concerns about the health of the US economy continue weighing on the US dollar. US auto sales may have slipped by some 12% after several carmakers reported double-digit drops. The data join the devastating Purchasing Managers' Index for the manufacturing sector -- ISM reported a score of 47.8 -- the worst in 10 years.
- EUR/USD escaped from two-year lows below 1.09 and AUD/USD recovered from ten-year troughs under 0.67/
- The poor US data lowers expectations for Friday's Non-Farm Payrolls. Today's ADP jobs report serves as another hint toward the event.
- UK prime minister Boris Johnson is set to lay out an ultimatum to the EU -- reach an agreement by October 11 -- or the UK leaves without a deal. He is also poised to offer a plan that includes a limited four-year backstop. His keynote speech to the Conservative Party's conference is expected around 11:00 GMT.
- UK Manufacturing PMI beat expectations but remained below 50 -- indicating contraction. Construction PMI is set to remain negative today.
- Euro-zone inflation figures missed expectations and final manufacturing PMIs have confirmed contraction in the sector. German finance minister Olaf Scholz said that the economy can cope with a slowdown.
- The Canadian dollar has stabilized after July's GDP disappointed with an increase of only 0.1% -- but mostly due to a temporary shutdown of oil installations.
- Cryptocurrencies have edged lower after gaining earlier this week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD may draw bids on rising Fed rate cut odds
EUR/USD on Tuesday eked out a 0.32% gain and could remain better bid Wednesday, courtesy of the heightened US recession fears and the resulting rise in the odds of an October Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut.
GBP/USD: Sellers return ahead of key Brexit announcements
GBP/USD reacts negatively to early-day headlines increasing the odds of a no-deal Brexit. Media leaks suggest the UK PM Johnson’s final Brexit proposal to the EU seems to have a little acceptance. UK Construction PMI, US ADP jobs and Fedspeak in focus.
USD/JPY: 107.45/40 restricts immediate declines
After the 108.48/50 resistance triggered the USD/JPY pair’s pullback, the prices are still above key short-term support confluence while taking the bids to 107.80 on early Wednesday.
Gold pulls back from 50-day EMA as risk-tone resettles
Following its pullback from early-August lows, Gold prices fail to remain strong as buyers await fresh signals of recent risk aversion. In doing so, the yellow metal presently declines to $1,476.16 ahead of the European open on Wednesday.
US ADP Employment Preview: Beware negative trends
The firms using ADP’s payroll services are estimated to employ 140,000 new workers in September following the hiring of 195,000 in August and 156,000 in July.