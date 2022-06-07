Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, June 7:
With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising above 3% on Monday, the greenback gathered strength against its rivals at the start of the week. The US Dollar Index extended its rebound early Tuesday and climbed to its highest level in two weeks. Sentix Investor Confidence report from the euro area will be looked upon for fresh impetus during the first half of the day. Later in the session, April Goods Trade Balance and Consumer Credit Change data will be featured in the US economic docket.
US stock index futures are down between 0.5% and 0.8% in the early European session, pointing to a risk-averse market atmosphere.
During the Asian trading hours on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announced that it hiked its policy rate by 50 basis points to 0.85% following its policy meeting. Commenting on the policy decision, RBA Governor Phillip Lowe noted that inflation in Australia has increased significantly. "The board expects to take further steps in the process of normalising monetary conditions in Australia over the months ahead," Lowe added.
Although AUD/USD spiked to a daily high of 0.7243 with the initial reaction to the RBA's bigger-than-expected rate increase, it erased a large portion of its daily gains and returned to the 0.7200 area in the European morning.
GBP/USD managed to close in positive territory on Monday but came under renewed bearish pressure on Tuesday. The pair was last seen trading at its lowest level since May 19 below 1.2500. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has survived the no-confidence vote on Monday but 148 MPs voted against him.
EUR/USD fluctuates in a narrow band below 1.0700 on Tuesday after having posted small losses on Monday. The data published by Germany's Destatis revealed that Factory Orders contracted by 2.7% on a monthly basis in April, missing the market expectation for an increase of 0.5% by a wide margin.
Pressured by rising US Treasury bond yields, gold edged lower at the start of the week and closed below $1,840. XAU/USD stages a modest rebound on Tuesday but continues to trade below $1,850.
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated earlier in the day that a weak Japanese yen would be beneficial for the economy if fluctuations in exchange rates were not too sharp. USD/JPY extended its rally and reached its highest level in more than 20 years above 132.70.
Following Monday's recovery, Bitcoin turned south on Tuesday and was last seen losing nearly 6% on the day at $29,500. Ethereum lost its momentum before testing $2,000 and fell below $1,800 early Tuesday.
EUR/USD stays on the back foot near 1.0700 despite upbeat EU data
EUR/USD is having a difficult time staging a recovery on Tuesday and continues to fluctuate near 1.0700. Although the data from the eurozone showed that the Sentix Investor Confidence improved to -15.8 in June from -22.6, the euro struggles to find demand amid risk aversion.
GBP/USD eases to 1.2500 amid risk-aversion
GBPUSD is battling 1.2500, failing to sustain the rebound despite the upward revision to the UK FInal Services PMI for May. The US dollar keeps the upper hand amid broad risk-aversion, as investors digest the UK PM Boris Johnson's hollow victory.
Gold sticks to modest gains, upside potential seems limited
Gold gained some positive traction on Tuesday and snapped a two-day losing streak. Expectations of aggressive global central banks and modest USD strength capped gains.
Is Vasil hard fork priced in for Cardano?
Cardano price outperformed many altcoins in the last week of May. The volatility was due to the anticipation of the Vasil hard fork. The uptrend was real and as a result, ADA has produced a bullish pattern.
