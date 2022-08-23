Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, August 23:
The US Dollar Index (DXY) built on the previous week's gains and climbed above 109.00 on Monday. The DXY was last seen closing in on multi-year highs it set at 109.29 in July with the dollar preserving its strength on safe-haven flows. US stock index futures were down between 0.3% and 0.5% in the early European morning. The S&P Global will release the preliminary August Manufacturing and Services PMI surveys for Germany, the euro area, the UK and the US later in the day. The European Commission will publish the Consumer Confidence Index data and the US economic docket will feature July New Home Sales and the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index later in the day.
The dollar rally picked up steam on Monday during the American trading hours as Wall Street's main indexes opened deep in negative territory. Investors grow increasingly concerned over a global recession and they might be positioning themselves for hawkish comments at the Jackson Hole Symposium later this week following Fed policymakers' remarks last week.
Meanwhile, crude oil prices recovered sharply on Monday and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate closed modestly higher. Saudi Energy Minister told Bloomberg that they could consider cutting production due to the physical and futures markets getting increasingly strayed away from fundamentals.
EUR/USD closed below parity for the first time since late 2002 on Monday and extended its slide toward 0.9900 early Tuesday.
GBP/USD continues to push lower toward 1.1700 in the European morning on Tuesday and trades at its weakest level since March 2020.
USD/JPY gained more than 50 pips on Monday but struggled to gather further bullish momentum on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreated to the 3% area, not allowing the pair to gain traction.
Gold dropped to a fresh multi-week low of $1,727 on Monday but managed to stage a modest recovery before closing the day slightly below $1,740. Falling US T-bond yields help XAU/USD limit its losses for the time being.
Bitcoin stays on the backfoot early Tuesday and declines toward $21,000. Ethereum is already down more than 3% on the day and trades below $1,600.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD resumes decline towards 0.9900 ahead of German/US PMIs
EUR/USD is heading towards 0.9900, refreshing 20-year lows. Investors remain cautious, anticipating a contraction in Germany's manufacturing sector, which will strengthen the odds of a recession. The US dollar finds fresh demand amid risk-aversion ahead of PMIs.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.1700 ahead of UK/US PMIs
GBP/USD is resuming the downside towards 1.1700 amid broad risk-aversion and renewed US dollar buying. GBP bulls need an upside surprise in the UK Preliminary business PMIs after surging CPI and soft confidence last week. US PMIs eyed as well.
Gold stays depressed below $1,750 on fresh DXY run-up ahead of key PMIs
Gold price (XAU/USD) dropped back towards $1,700, retreating from the intraday high near $1,740 heading into Tuesday’s European session, as the market’s risk-aversion returns to the table. US data, risk catalysts could offer an intermediate halt ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium.
Cardano price fractal forecasts a 15% upswing soon
Cardano price reveals an interesting setup that has been repeated four times in the last two months or so. The most recent occurrence was on August 23, which forecasts a quick but explosive move for ADA. As a result, Cardano price rallied 24% in the next week.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!