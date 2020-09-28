Forex Today: Dollar bulls take a breather amid an upbeat start to a Big week

Here is what you need to know on Monday, September 28:
The US dollar extended Friday’s pull back from two-month highs, undermined by the improved risk sentiment amid optimism over the US fiscal stimulus and China’s economic recovery.
China’s industrial profits rose for the fourth straight month, suggesting the economic rebound is regaining momentum. Meanwhile, late Friday, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi agreed to restart formal talks on a new coronavirus fiscal aid.
Further, investors refrained from placing fresh long bets on the greenback, as the focus shifts to the first US Presidential election debate this Wednesday.
The Asian markets traded mostly higher while the US stock futures extended its winning streak into the third day on Monday.
Among other developments, the US District Court halts the Trump administration’s ban on TikTok downloads while US President Donald Trump dismissed the NY Times report as fake news. The US daily reported that Trump’s taxes show chronic losses and years of income tax avoidance.
Within the G10 fx basked, AUD/USD recaptured 0.7050, having extended the bounce from Friday’s lows amid the upbeat market mood. The kiwi also followed suit and regained 0.6550. New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern said that a travel bubble with some of the Australian states could restart before Christmas. USD/JPY dropped back below 105.50, as the demand for the yen returned amid hopes of additional stimulus from Japan and subdued Treasury yields.
EUR/USD stalled its decline while holding steady above 1.1600. The bearish bias, however, remains intact, as the shared currency will continue to face the hear from the virus surge and restrictions in different Euro area economies. Also, the European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers’ concerns on the euro strength could weigh on the currency. All eyes on President Christine Lagarde’s speech due later on Monday.
GBP/USD bounced-back towards 1.2800 on renewed Brexit optimism. British diplomats are optimistic about reaching a post-Brexit transition trade deal with the European Union (EU). The UK Cabinet Minister Michel Gove visits Brussels ahead of the ninth round of talks this Tuesday, the final stage of Brexit trade negotiations.
Gold traded listless around $1860 ahead of the election debate and US payrolls release. WTI dropped 1$, below the $40 mark amid oil demand recovery concerns.
Cryptocurrencies’ broke the weekend’s consolidation to the upside, with Bitcoin challenging $11K.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
EUR/USD: Sell-off stalls ahead of Lagarde's speech
EUR/USD is taking a breather following last week's sharp drop. The dollar is weakening with the US stock index futures seemingly cheering the upbeat China data released over the weekend. ECB's Lagarde may play spoilsport by expressing concerns regarding the euro's strength.
GBP/USD: Mildly bid towards 1.2800 on Brexit optimism
GBP/USD keeps the early-Asian recovery intact while heading towards 1.2800 pre-London open. The Cable benefits from the weekend headlines suggesting brighter odds of success for the key Brexit talks. The UK prepares for a strict social lockdown. BOE policymaker defends negative rates.
Gold eyes 38.2% Fib retracement support
Gold's weekly chart momentum studies have turned bearish. The weekly chart MACD histogram is now printing a deeper bar below the zero line, a sign of the strengthening of the downward momentum.
Forex Today: Dollar bulls take a breather amid an upbeat start to a Big week
WTI: Bears lining-up for the 'Kill Zone'
WTI is finally making its way into the kill zone. The monthly charts are offering a signal that the upside move has completed. The wick on the current candle, with 2 days and 22 hours until the close, will be filled on to the downside in weeks to come.