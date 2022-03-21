Forex Today: Dollar bid as Ukraine conflict rages on, Powell in focus

Here is what you need to know on Monday, March 21:
The US dollar remained bid, as the market turned risk-averse on Monday amid a prolonged Russia-Ukraine war. Escalation of the conflict sapped investors’ confidence after Ukraine refused to surrender the embattled southern port city of Mariupol as Russia warned of humanitarian 'catastrophe’.
As the crisis intensified, it poured cold water on hopes for diplomacy seen over the previous week. Traders also weighed in the hawkish comments from Fed officials amid the fallout of the call between US President Joe Biden and China’s President Xi Jinping. President Biden warned China of consequences if it supported Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Meanwhile, markets were also disappointed after People’s Bank of China (PBOC) refrained from cutting the mortgage lending rates, leaving them unchanged in the first quarter of this year.
Mounting tensions surrounding the Ukraine crisis re-ignited the rally in oil prices, as European Union (EU) mulls whether to impose an oil embargo on Russia. The EU leaders and Biden are scheduled to meet on Monday to firm up the West's response to Moscow.
Traders now look forward to the speeches by ECB President Christine Lagarde and Fed Chair Jerome Powell later in the day, in absence of the first-tier economic news on both sides of the Atlantic.
Heading into the European session, the S&P 500 futures shed 0.34% on the day, indicative of a risk-off market profile while the US dollar index was last seen up 0.10% so far, trading around 98.35.
EUR/USD loses its recovery momentum and turns back into the red zone below 1.1050, courtesy of the risk-off flows-driven dollar’s strength, stabilizing Treasury yields. The shared currency ignores hawkish comments from ECB policymaker Robert Holzmann, as he argued for a rate hike.
GBP/USD extends its correction from weekly highs, now pressured around 1.3150. The BOE hiked key rates by 25 bps but showed hesitance in its future tightening plans. Soaring inflation continues to threaten economic growth. Focus this week remains on the UK inflation and Retail Sales data.
USD/JPY consolidates just below six-year highs of 119.41 reached last Friday, as the Fed-BOJ monetary policy divergence played out. The Japanese central bank left the policy settings unchanged yet again in its March meeting.
Gold finds support from the renewed geopolitical concerns, although the upside attempts could be limited below the 21-DMA of $1,941 amid a firmer dollar.
After the previous week’s recovery rally, Bitcoin has eased slightly, trading around $41,000. Ethereum lacks a clear directional bias around $2,850.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD weakens around 1.1050 as Ukraine woes intensify ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1050, on the back foot amid a broadly firmer US dollar. The risk-off flows remain at full steam, as the Ukraine-Russia conflict intensifies. Hawkish Fedspeak underpins the dollar. Lagarde and Powell are in focus.
GBP/USD battles 1.3150 amid risk-off mood on Ukraine crisis
GBP/USD is under pressure around mid-1.3100, undermined by the damp market mood amid fresh concerns over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The greenback benefits from a risk-off market profile while Fed-BOE policy divergence also adds to the weight on cable.
Gold sticks to modest gains near $1,925 area, lacks follow-through
Gold edged higher during the early part of the trading on Monday, though the intraday uptick lacked follow-through buying or strong bullish conviction. There seems to be no end in sight to the ongoing war in Ukraine, which rejected Russia's calls to surrender the port city of Mariupol.
Dogecoin price likely to rally 27% if DOGE shatters this barrier
Dogecoin price has shattered the downtrend in a recent run-up and shows signs that more of these gains are around the corner. Although DOGE is facing temporary slowdowns, investors can expect bulls to make a strong comeback soon.
The present and the future of the dollar
Economists and policymakers generally recognize that growth will be weaker than was anticipated at the end of last year. Price pressures are going to be stronger and last longer than previously projected. The risks are on the downside.