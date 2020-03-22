Forex Today: Coronavirus pandemic continues to back risk-off

Here is what you need to know on Monday, March 23rd:
- The coronavirus crisis continues to dominate the headlines. The latest figures show that Italy Spain and the US have the most cases outside China, while the total death toll reached 13,664 worldwide. Europe remains the epicentre of the outbreak, but the number of cases in the US is also rapidly increasing.
- The State of Emergency in Spain has been extended to April 11, and it seems likely that other countries will take similar measures, steepening the economic crisis and probably fueling demand for liquid dollar.
- The US Federal Reserve has enhanced its swap lines with some other central banks. Germany, the UK and Australia all announced different stimulus measures to back business through the crisis. Further measures are likely to be announced in the upcoming days.
- The greenback is the most demanded currency, and would likely retain its strength. EUR/USD fell to an almost 2-year low of 1.0637, and trades nearby, while the GBP/USD pair plummeted to a multi-decade low of 1.1409.
- The USD/JPY pair surged to 111.50, its highest since February, settling below 111.00, maintaining its bullish potential as demand for the greenback overshadows yen’s safe-haven conditions.
- Crude oil prices plummeted Friday, settling near weekly lows. Equities also suffered, with Wall Street ending near weekly lows.
- Oil prices bounced on Friday, with spot finishing the week just below $1,500.00 a troy ounce.
- Cryptocurrencies: A sea of red returns as weekend love disappears
GBP/USD trades above 1.17 amid elevated volatility
GBP/USD surged to around 1.19 before falling below amid elevated volatility and as a tumultuous week draws to a close. The dollar is taking a breather as stocks are recovering, while the UK is set to present new stimulus measures.
EUR/USD trades choppily as market optimism fades
EUR/USD is hovering around 1.07 in choppy trading as market optimism erodes. The US dollar takes a breather after massive gains earlier this week. The pair hit 1.0652 the lowest since 2017. Coronavirus continues spreading, taking a growing human and economic toll.
Bitcoin leads the charge to recover the path to the moon
In recent weeks, the world's financial markets have experienced one of the most violent sell-offs in history. Investors sold everything regardless of category – gold, stocks, oil and also cryptocurrencies.
XAU/USD consolidates below $1500/oz and 200-DMA
Last week, XAU/USD recorded its worst weekly decline since 1983, erasing the early 2020 bull-run while now challenging the 200 DMA (daily simple moving average) on the daily chart.
WTI tumbles to lows near the $24.00 mark
Prices of the WTI are fading the initial move to the area above the $28.00 mark per barrel and have returned to the $24.00 neighbourhood at the time of writing, or daily lows.