Forex Today: China lifts mood, Boris and Merkel in trouble, critical data kicks off December

Here is what you need to know on Monday, December 2:
The market mood is positive after the Chinese Caixin Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index beat expectations with 51.8 points. The official PMI also exceeded projections and rose above 50 points, indicating expansion. USD/JPY is rising as demand for the safe-haven yen is diminishing. Gold is struggling around $1,460.
Trade talks: The Chinese Global Times outlet has said that the world's second-largest economy will not settle from canceling the next round of tariffs but wants the removal of previous months. Washington is set to slap tariffs on Beijing on December 15.
AUD/USD is rising on the upbeat market mood and shrugging off disappointing Australian Building Approvals and Company Operating Profits.
UK elections: A batch of weekend polls has shown that Labour is narrowing the gap with the Conservatives. The Tory lead ranges from six to 15 points. A terror attack on Friday has overshadowed the campaign with both parties blaming each other for policies leading to it. GBP/USD is looking for a new direction above 1.29. Markit's final UK Manufacturing PMI is set to confirm the score of 48.3 points, reflecting contraction.
Germany: Chancellor Angela Merkel's government is in danger after the SPD, the junior coalition partner, voted to replace its leaders with new ones that want more left-leaning policies. EUR/USD has shrugged off the developments.
Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, will testify in the European Parliament for the first time. The bank faces a major policy review and may alter its inflation mandate. Her appearance on Monday may provide hints toward her first rate decision on December 12.
Final manufacturing PMIs are set to confirm contraction in all major euro-zone countries, except France, which is enjoying modest growth in the sector.
The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is the highlight of the economic calendar as it serves as a hint toward the Non-Farm Payrolls in addition to providing a snapshot for the industrial sector. It is expected to improve but remain below 50 points. See ISM Manufacturing PMI preview: promise looking for confirmation
Cryptocurrencies are on the back foot, with Bitcoin trading below $7,300 and Ethereum under $150.
More Dollar Ends November Strong, Busy Week Ahead
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Black Friday Discounts 2019!
Learn to trade with the best. Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers through our Live Premium Webinars with the most advanced advice and market commentary. Premium webinars recordings since 2007. Multidevice notifications available.
EUR/USD holding up amid German political uncertainty, ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, in familiar ranges. Concerns about Chancellor Merkel's government are balanced with upbeat Chinese data. Manufacturing PMIs from the EZ and the US and ECB's Lagarde's speech are on the docket.
GBP/USD pays little heed to UK politics ahead of Manufacturing PMI
The GBP/USD pair looks for fresh direction as it trades just ahead of 1.2900 while heading into the London open. That said, the pair seems to pay little attention to the political plays surrounding the UK election ahead of the key PMI data.
USD/JPY consolidates near half-yearly tops, focus on US data
USD/JPY consolidates near fresh six-month highs of 109.72 heading towards the European open. The bulls cheer the gains in the S&P 500 futures and Treasury yields amid a positive surprise in the Chinese PMI data.
US Manufacturing PMI: October’s promise looking for confirmation
The purchasing managers’ index is expected to rise to 49.4 in November from 48.3 in October and 47.8 in September. The prices paid index is predicted to rise to 49.9 from 45.5.