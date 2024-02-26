Forex Today: Cautious start to the week ahead of US Treasury note auctions

Here is what you need to know on Monday, February 26:
The US Dollar (USD) Index fluctuates in a narrow range at around 104.00 after snapping a five-week winning streak. January New Home Sales Change will be the only data featured in the US economic docket on Monday. Later in the day, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde will be delivering a speech and the US Treasury will hold 2-year and 5-year note auctions.
Wall Street's main indexes ended the previous week on a mixed note as the risk rally seen earlier in the week lost its steam. Early Monday, US stock index futures trade modestly lower on the day, reflecting a cautious market stance. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays slightly below 4.25% after declining nearly 2% on Friday. Tuesday's economic calendar will offer US January Durable Goods Orders and Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index data for February.
US Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.04%
|0.05%
|0.02%
|0.14%
|-0.08%
|0.25%
|-0.03%
|EUR
|0.04%
|0.07%
|0.06%
|0.19%
|-0.04%
|0.30%
|0.00%
|GBP
|-0.04%
|-0.08%
|-0.02%
|0.10%
|-0.11%
|0.21%
|-0.08%
|CAD
|-0.02%
|-0.06%
|0.03%
|0.13%
|-0.11%
|0.23%
|-0.06%
|AUD
|-0.16%
|-0.19%
|-0.10%
|-0.13%
|-0.22%
|0.11%
|-0.18%
|JPY
|0.08%
|0.03%
|0.17%
|0.09%
|0.22%
|0.33%
|0.03%
|NZD
|-0.26%
|-0.31%
|-0.22%
|-0.24%
|-0.11%
|-0.33%
|-0.30%
|CHF
|0.03%
|0.00%
|0.07%
|0.06%
|0.19%
|-0.05%
|0.30%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
USD/JPY stabilized above 150.00 in the second half of the previous week and registered gains for the fourth consecutive week. The pair stays quiet at around 150.50 in the early European morning on Monday. In the Asian session on Tuesday, January National Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from Japan will be watched closely by market participants.
Japanese Yen bears not ready to give up yet amid reduced bets for a BoJ policy shift.
Following the sharp upsurge seen on Thursday, EUR/USD lost its bullish momentum. Nevertheless, the pair settled above 1.0800 and went into a consolidation phase. ECB President Lagarde will participate in plenary debate in the European Parliament on the ECB Annual Report 2022.
GBP/USD registered gains for four consecutive days and rose 0.6% in the previous week. The pair fluctuates in a narrow channel slightly above 1.2650 early Monday. Bank of England (BoE) Chief Economist Huw Pill will speak later in the day.
AUD/USD rose 0.5% last week and stabilized at around 0.6550. In the Asian session on Wednesday, monthly CPI data for January from Australia will be watched closely by market participants. Meanwhile, NZD/USD trades on the back foot and retreats toward 0.6150 early Monday after having met resistance near 0.6200 on Friday. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will announce monetary policy decisions on Wednesday.
Australian Dollar stabilizes after intraday losses amid a stable US Dollar.
Gold benefited from falling US yields ahead of the weekend and rose 0.55% on Friday. XAU/USD stays in a consolidation phase slightly above $2,030 early Monday.
Gold price keeps the red below two-week peak amid delayed Fed rate cut bets.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
