Forex Today: All eyes on US GDP after the ECB sends EUR/USD for a wild ride

Here is what you need to know on Friday, July 26th, European session:
- Currencies are stable ahead of the all-important first release of US GDP growth for the second quarter. Expectations stand at a slowdown from 3.1% to 1.8%. Expectations may have risen after upbeat Durable Goods Orders. The deflator is of high importance and the data feeds into the expected Fed rate cut next week.
- EUR/USD has stabilized around 1.1150 after hitting a new two-year low of 1.1101 after the European Central Bank opened the door to cutting rates and QE but refrained from imminent action. The currency pair swiftly recovered afterward. President Mario Draghi has called governments to do more.
- UK: New PM Boris Johnson's laid out his ambitious Brexit plans including ditching the controversial Irish backstop. His speech in parliament was swiftly rejected by the EU's Jean-Claude Juncker and Michel Barnier, with the latter describing Johnson's approach as "combative." GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.2500.
- Japan: Tokyo inflation figures came out 0.1% above expectations, serving as encouragement of sorts for the Bank of Japan.
- Geopolitics: Tensions around North Korea and Iran persist but fail to move currencies. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the door is open to negotiations with North Korea despite the rogue regime's recent missile tests.
- Cryptocurrencies are on the back foot with Bitcoin falling below $10,000 once again.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Seller exhaustion ahead of US GDP
The EUR/USD market is showing signs of seller exhaustion ahead of the all-important US second-quarter economic growth figures. That seller exhaustion candle indicates scope for a rise to 1.12. A better-than-expected US GDP could yield broad-based USD rally.
GBP/USD: Bears back in charge amid renewed Brexit jitters, ahead of US GDP
Following a volatile Thursday, GBP/USD sees a calm session so far this Friday, with the bias leaning to the downside amid increased odds of a no-deal Brexit and cautious sentiment ahead of the key US macro data, Fed and trade talks.
USD/JPY drops in tandem with equities, T-yields, US GDP eyed
USD/JPY corrects lower towards the midpoint of the 108 handle, tracking the weakness in the Asian equities and Treasury yields amid mixed trade headlines and increased nervousness heading into the US Q2 GDP release.
Gold: Eyes 50-day MA support after bearish outside day
Gold risks falling to the 50-day moving average (MA) support, currently at $1,406, having created a bearish outside day candle on Thursday. A bearish outside day occurs when the day begins on an optimistic note.
US Second Quarter GDP Preview: The dollar follows growth
US annualized GDP is expected to decrease to 1.8% in the second quarter from 3.1% in the first three months of the year and 2.2% in the final quarter of 2018. The range of estimates in the Reuters Survey of economists is 1.1% to 2.9%.