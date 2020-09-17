Foreign holdings of US Treasuries up for third straight month – Reuters

According to the latest data published by the US Treasury Department on Wednesday, foreign investors scurried up for the US Treasuries, as most global central bankers stick to zero to negative interest rates, per Reuters.

Additional takeaways

“Overseas investors held $7.087 trillion in US Treasuries in July, from $7.039 trillion the previous month.

On a transaction basis, however, US Treasuries showed foreign outflows in July of $22.79 billion, from inflows of $28.89 billion in June. U.S. Treasury outflows persisted in four of the last five months.

Japan remained the largest non-U.S. holder of Treasuries during the month, ahead of China.

Japanese holdings rose to $1.293 trillion in July, from $1.262 trillion in June.

China’s holdings of Treasuries slipped to $1.073 trillion in July, from $1.074 trillion the previous month.”