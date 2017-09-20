FOMC's updated economic projections - Sep 20, 2017

FOMC's updated economic projections - Sep 20, 2017By Eren Sengezer
The Federal Reserve published its updated economic projections, with key headlines, via Reuters, found below:
- Median view of appropriate federal funds rate at end-2017 1.375 pct (prev 1.375 pct); end-2018 2.125 (prev 2.125 pct): end-2019 2.688 (prev 2.938 pct); end-2020 2.875; longer-run 2.750 pct (prev 3.000 pct)
- Eleven of 16 Fed policymakers see one more rate hike in 2017 compared with 8 in June
- GDP growth 2.4 pct (prev 2.2 pct), unemployment rate 4.3 pct (prev 4.3 pct), core inflation 1.5 pct (prev 1.7 pct)
- Median Fed forecasts 2018 - GDP growth 2.1 pct (prev 2.1 pct), unemployment rate 4.1 pct (prev 4.2 pct), core inflation 1.9 pct (prev 2.0 pct)
- Median Fed forecasts 2019 - GDP growth 2.0 pct (prev 1.9 pct), unemployment rate 4.1 pct (prev 4.2 pct), core inflation 2.0 pct (prev 2.0 pct)
- Median Fed forecasts 2020 GDP growth 1.8 pct, unemployment rate 4.2 pct, core inflation 2.0 pct
- Median Fed long-run forecasts - jobless rate 4.6 pct (prev 4.6 pct); GDP growth 1.8 pct (prev 1.8 pct)
