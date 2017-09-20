FOMC's decisions regarding monetary policy implementation - Sep 20, 2017

FOMC's decisions regarding monetary policy implementation - Sep 20, 2017By Eren Sengezer
FOMC meeting FXStreet Live Coverage
What to expect during the Fed Monetary Council this time? Previews, news, real-time data and Valeria Bednarik & Yohay Elam live comments all here. Any question about the event? Ask them directly on Twitter to @ValBednarik or @forexcrunch
The Federal Reserve has made the following decisions to implement the monetary policy stance announced by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in its statement on September 20th, 2017, after a 2-day meeting where it determined to leave interest rates unchanged and star the balance sheet reduction in October:
Key headlines (via Reuters):
- Fed leaves target interest rate unchanged at 1.00-1.25 pct , still sees one more rate hike in 2017
- Fed's projections point to three rate hikes in 2018, two in 2019 and one in 2020
- Fed cuts estimate of longer-run neutral rate to 2.75 pct from 3.00 pct
- Fed says to start shrinking balance sheet in October following schedule it laid out in July
- Recent storms will affect near-term economic activity but unlikely to alter course over medium term
- Inflation to rise temporarily in aftermath of hurricanes
- Apart from hurricane effect, inflation to remain somewhat below 2 pct in near term, to stabilize around 2 pct goal over medium term
- Job gains have remained solid, household spending expanding at moderate rate
- Business spending has picked up in recent quarters
- Near-term risks to the economy appear "roughly balanced," Fed monitoring inflation closely
- Fed vote in favor of policy was unanimous
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.