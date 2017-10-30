FOMC: November meeting is likely to be uneventful - TDS

FOMC: November meeting is likely to be uneventful - TDSBy Sandeep Kanihama
According to analysts at TDS, the November FOMC meeting is likely to be uneventful: no changes to policy and no substantive changes in language, with no scheduled press conference or forecast updates.
Key Quotes
“We see two-sided risks: more cautious language on the inflation outlook would be dovish, while some signal about a likely rate hike in December would be hawkish.”
“Given high market pricing for a December hike, we expect any hawkish tone in the statement to have a more modest impact on Treasuries than a dovish bias.”
“A well-priced Fed in the short-term suggests the USD has more to lose than to gain. Absent a dovish inflation characterization, developments abroad and selection of the next Fed Chair should leave the USD supported still.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.