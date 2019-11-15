FOMC minutes to set a high bar for additional accommodation - TD Securities

Previewing next week's key macroeconomic events, "We expect the FOMC minutes from the October meeting to elaborate on the Committee's decision to ease while also setting a high bar for additional accommodation," noted TD Securities analysts and elaborated:
"We anticipate discussions to touch upon what "material reassessment" of the outlook would lead the FOMC to shift its policy stance. The minutes may also provide further insights into the Framework Review debate."
The Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) October meeting minutes will be released on Wednesday, November 20th, at 19:00 GMT.
EUR/USD advances 1.10 amid upbeat trade headlines, after mixed US retail sales
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1050, up on the day. US Commerce Secretary Ross has expressed optimism about reaching a deal with China. The Retail Sales Control Group met expectations with 0.3%.
GBP/USD soars past 1.2900 as Farage gives additional boost to Conservatives
GBP/USD has leaped above 1.29, the highest since early November, as the Brexit Party has failed to field candidates in 43 additional seats, facilitating a victory for PM Boris Johnson.
USD/JPY: Still at risk of falling
Comments from Trump’s advisor Kudlow brought relief. Japanese Industrial Production surprised to the upside in September. USD/JPY modest recovery fell short of affecting the ongoing bearish trend.
Gold: Set-up remains tilted in favour of bearish traders
Gold failed to capitalize on its recent recovery move from three-month lows, or a support marked by 38.2% Fibonacci level of the $1265-$1557 bullish move and came under some selling pressure on Friday.
Crypto Today: Playing with the thin red line
BTC/USD has fallen below $8,500 during the Asian trading session. A close below this support level would put $7,500 on the trading table. ETH/USD is moving below the 50-period exponential moving average.