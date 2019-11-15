FOMC minutes to set a high bar for additional accommodation - TD Securities

Previewing next week's key macroeconomic events, "We expect the FOMC minutes from the October meeting to elaborate on the Committee's decision to ease while also setting a high bar for additional accommodation," noted TD Securities analysts and elaborated:

"We anticipate discussions to touch upon what "material reassessment" of the outlook would lead the FOMC to shift its policy stance. The minutes may also provide further insights into the Framework Review debate."

The Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) October meeting minutes will be released on Wednesday, November 20th, at 19:00 GMT.