FOMC minutes may enlighten us on the different stances within – Danske Bank

Research Team at Danske Bank suggests that in the US, the FOMC minutes from the February meeting are due out and will be in the limelight today.

Key Quotes

“The statement did not contain much interesting news but the minutes may enlighten us on the different stances within the FOMC. We do not expect much news from the minutes either as the Fed is waiting for more news on Trumponomics. In addition, Fed Governor Jerome Powell (voter, neutral) is due to speak tonight on the economic outlook and monetary policy.”