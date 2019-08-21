Deutsche Bank analysts suggest that we’ve got the FOMC minutes from the July meeting out tonight and will be a key economic event for today.
Key Quotes
“It’s worth noting that there will be an element of staleness to these now given the tariff developments since then however our economists made the point that they may provide an important benchmark for Fed officials’ outlooks prior to the escalation of trade tensions. They note for example, if the minutes indicate officials’ existing economic views were largely predicated on a flare-up in trade tensions, as St. Louis Fed President Bullard (dove/voter) mentioned last week, this would be relatively hawkish as it would imply officials think they do not need to do much more easing than they have already foreshadowed. However, if trade tensions returning to a boil a day after the July meeting was actually a surprise, which would be implied by Powell saying they had "returned to a simmer" in his prepared remarks to open the press conference, this would be consistent with our economists’ call that more monetary policy easing than was built into the June dot plot is to be expected.”
EUR/USD trades around 1.1100 amid the Italian crisis, ahead of Fed minutes
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100, in familiar ranges. Italian President Mattarella will explore if a new government can be formed after PM Conte resigned. The FOMC Minutes are eyed later in the day.
GBP/USD leans lower ahead of the Johnson-Merkel meeting
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2150, losing some ground. UK PM Johnson will meet German Chancellor Merkel in Berlin after the latter called for finding practical solutions on the Irish backstop.
USD/JPY: Bulls re-take 106.50 amid higher S&P futures, Treasury yields
Following a temporary reversal seen on Tuesday, the USD/JPY pair resumes the bullish momentum in Wednesday's Asian trading and regains the 106.50 level, tracking the gains in the US Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures.
Gold wobbles near $1,500 with all eyes on FOMC minutes
Although fewer catalysts suggest receding trade/political tension, not to forget firm bearish bets for the Fed, Gold prices fail to extend the latest recovery as investors remain cautious ahead of the key events. Fed officials have been upbeat off late.
FOMC Minutes July 30-31 Meeting Preview: The Fed vs the markets
The Fed policy that switched to neutral in Jan completed the circle last month with first decrease in the base rate in more than a decade from a 2.50% upper target to 2.25%. Markets expect a second cut at the September 18th FOMC.