FOMC Chairman Powell testimony before Joint Economic Committee - live stream

Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, will be testifying before the Joint Economic Committee of Congress on Wednesday at 16:00 GMT.
According to the prepared remarks that were published earlier in the day, Powell will reiterate that the baseline outlook for the US economy remains favourable and say that the monetary policy is likely to remain appropriate as long as incoming data broadly remains consistent with the Fed's economic outlook.
Related News
Dow Jones Index News: stocks opened in the red on trade concerns, Powell
The US stocks benchmark opened the Wednesday’s trading on the back footing, retreating for the first time after three consecutive daily advances, including an all-time closing high.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off 1.10 amid Powell's balanced prepared remarks
EUR/USD is trading off 1.10, but still pressured. Fed Chair Powell said that the baseline outlook remains favorable, but the bank is ready to act if the forecast changes. He will testify later.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.2850 after weak UK CPI, amid election speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850, as UK opinion polls are showing contradictory results. UK CPI fell to 1.5% in October, worse than expected and weighing on the pound.
USD/JPY: Market seeks for safety ahead of Powell
Equities are under pressure ahead of Powell and after a disappointing Trump’s speech. US inflation seen posting a modest advance in October, steady at 2.4% YoY. USD/JPY at weekly lows, decline to steepen on a break below 108.65.
Gold: Recovering from 3-month lows, not out of the woods yet
Having found some support near 38.2% Fibonacci level of the $1265-$1557 bullish move in the previous session, gold managed to gain some follow-through traction on Wednesday.
Cryptocurrencies: Libra launches crypto-space arms race
Facebook’s Libra project has sparked a race for a cake valued at $80.14 trillion (world GDP). Tunisia was the first to enter the world of digitized currencies, China will not be the last.