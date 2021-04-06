Five reasons why you shouldn't invest in Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies – Charles Schwab

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have been getting a lot of attention lately. While some traders may make money on the change in price of bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, economists at Charles Schwab don’t recommend them currently as an investment in portfolios, due primarily to their lack of characteristics common to other investments or asset classes – including traditional currency or cash – as well as their volatility, security, potential for future regulation and other factors.
What are some risks of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies?
“Financial loss. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency prices historically have been highly volatile, and fluctuations could result in significant losses.”
“Future regulation. Cryptocurrency issuance and trading is currently not well regulated, and additional oversight and regulation in the future is likely. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen may be poised to curtail the use of cryptocurrencies.”
“Fraud and cybercrime. These have already occurred. Cryptocurrencies could come under scrutiny from the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), for noncompliance with the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) and anti-money laundering requirements. Bitcoin exchanges have also been subject to computer outages caused by excessive demand, and because the ledgers are held on the internet, a large-scale cyberattack could limit access in an emergency, something less likely to happen with cash or gold.”
“Theft or loss. A login ID and password is usually required to access a cryptocurrency exchange. If this is lost, hacked or stolen, access could be denied or lost. While bitcoins can be stored in physical wallets, so they can be spent without a computer, this creates the same risks as with all cash currencies: They could be lost, stolen or destroyed by accident.”
“Taxes. The IRS treats bitcoin as property, not currency. Cryptocurrency transactions are taxable by the IRS whenever a taxable event occurs, such as selling bitcoin for a fiat currency or when traded for another asset. Investors are responsible for tracking cost basis, gains and other reporting.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles with 1.18 amid cooler market mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.18, off the highs as the safe-haven dollar benefits from concerns about a Chinese credit curb and uncertainty related to US stimulus. The eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence beat estimates with 13.1 points in April.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.39 amid UK easing optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39, edging higher after UK PM Johnson announced the next stage of the reopening is going through next week. The pound is shrugging off some demand for the dollar.
XAU/USD clings to gains near two-week tops, holds above $1730 level
A combination of factors assisted gold to gain some positive traction on Tuesday. A softer risk tone, sliding US bond yields extended some support to the commodity.
Uniswap primed for 25% surge as it rides bullish wave
Uniswap price is traversing an ascending parallel channel consolidation since February 20. A bounce from the lower trend line suggests a 25% upswing to the upper boundary.
More stimulus is coming – But what does that mean for commodity prices?
Last week, Joe Biden unveiled his ambitious $2.3 trillion Green Energy and Infrastructure spending plan, to transform the U.S. economy.