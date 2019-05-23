Fitch Ratings: Operational risk may further pressure Australian bank ratings

The US-based Fitch Ratings is out with its take on the Australian banking sector, with the key findings noted below.

“Addressing shortcomings in operational risk frameworks remains a significant challenge facing many Australian banks.

May ultimately pressure the Outlook and ratings on some institutions.

Cites a paper published by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) on 22 May:

Need for better non-financial risk-management;

Accountabilities not always being clear, cascaded or effectively enforced;

Acknowledged weaknesses are well-known and some have been long-standing;

And risk culture not being well understood and therefore may not be reinforcing the desired behavior. “