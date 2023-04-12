First Republic Stock Forecast: Lower headline inflation sends FRC higher

- First Republic Bank has been gaining ground over the past three weeks.
- FRC stock is now inside a technical wedge on the daily chart.
- First Republic reports earnings on April 24.
- FRC stock has returned about 16% since March 20.
First Republic Bank (FRC) stock has been showing signs of steady accumulation over the past three weeks despite its perceived weakness. FRC stock has gained 7.4% over the past five sessions and is now up 16% since its close on March 20. First Republic stock is now nearing a major hurdle that it will need to conquer in order for the stock to continue its slow rebound.
Headline inflation came in below expectations on Wednesday. This sent FRC stock up 0.9% to $14.25. The YoY headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in at 5%, while the MoM figure arrived at 0.1%. Both figures were well below the 5.2% and 0.3% figures that were expected. Core CPI came in perfectly in line with consensus. The lower inflation figures mean the Federal Reserve is less likely to raise interest rates at its May meeting, which would be good for all banks but especially First Republic.
First Republic Bank stock news
March's unexpected banking run that began with Silicon Valley Bank is still being felt by regional banks like First Republic. Many saw their deposit bases deteriorate as worried customers moved their cash to larger national banks or money market funds. Owing to its headquarters being in San Francisco, the epicenter of the banking fiasco, First Republic was hit harder than many other banks as about $70 billion worth of customer deposits disappeared in a matter of days.
At the federal government's urging, 11 of the largest US banks, such as JPMorgan (JPM) and Bank of America (BAC), deposited $30 billion with First Republic in order to stem the tide. Now these banks are seeking to shore up their own balance sheets. Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that those two banks along with Citigroup (C) and Wells Fargo (WFC) have each decided to set aside about $100 million in case of further stress in the banking sector.
FRC stock has borne the brunt of this banking odyssey as shares are off 89% from a year ago. Following widespread downgrades of its credit rating by the likes of Moody's and Standard & Poors, the only bright light is earnings on April 24 that may shed more clarity on the bank's current predicament.
Despite this deposit drain, First Republic is still expected to report earnings per share of $0.51 on revenue of $1.11 billion for the first quarter. Those figures are way down from a year ago or even the previous quarter but they show a bank that remains quite profitable. The market will also look for an update on the full-year results, which currently see the bank earning $0.90 a share.
First Republic has ended dividends on both its common stock and preferred shares in recent weeks, so profits in 2023 and probably 2024 will be used to repair the bank's balance sheet and place it on an improved footing.
First Republic stock forecast
With FRC stock tanking so deeply since the beginning of the year, the daily chart below zooms in on just the past four weeks of price action. As you can see, FRC dumped hard into the $12 level in mid-March but has mostly been rebounding at a gradual pace since then. The upward sloping lower trendline is set to run smack into the $14.75 resistance level that FRC has bumped up against on March 29, March 30, and April 3. This point of resistance produces a wedge with the higher lows created on the bottom side.
Bulls will watch in hope that FRC stock breaks and holds above $14.75 over the next two weeks. If it does, then expect bulls to make another run for the March 27th high of $16.38. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator shows a crossover that began at the start of April. If FRC stock gets pushed lower, then the 9-day moving average near $14 may also supply some necessary support.
FRC daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD closes in on 1.1000 as USD selloff continues
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced to fresh multi-month highs near 1.1000 on Wednesday. After the data from the US showed that the annual CPI fell more than expected in March, the US Dollar came under pressure, fueling the pair's rally.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2450 on renewed USD weakness
After having declined toward 1.2400 earlier in the session, GBP/USD has reversed its direction and rose above 1.2450. The US Dollar Index fell sharply with the immediate reaction to the softer-than-expected CPI data from the US, providing a boost to the pair.
Gold retreats from weekly highs, holds comfortably above $2,000
Gold price has lost its traction and erased a large portion of it daily gains after having climbed to a fresh weekly high near $2,030 on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered above 3.4% following the sharp decline seen after US CPI data, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Bitcoin price explodes past $30,500, gains strength with US CPI release
The US Bureau for Labor Statistics (BLS) released CPI data for March. Both CPI YoY, at 5% and CPI MoM at 0.1% came in below market expectations, supporting Bitcoin’s bullish thesis.
First Republic Stock Forecast: Lower headline inflation sends FRC higher
FRC stock has been showing signs of steady accumulation over the past three weeks despite its perceived weakness. FRC stock has gained 7.4% over the past five sessions and is now up 16% since its close on March 20.