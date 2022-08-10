Following the Japanese Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, the country’s Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said that Japan’s financial position is still severe.
He added that “it's critical to continue reacting to covid and inflation.”
Market reaction
Amidst the Japanese political news and a renewed US dollar selling, USD/JPY breached the 135.00 level.
The spot was last seen trading at 134.94, down 0.15% on the day.
