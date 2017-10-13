Fed's Yellen: Fed will pay close attention to inflation data in months ahead

Federal Reserve’s Chairwoman Janet Yellen has recognized that inflation has been surprisingly low and expects to hike rates gradually as a strong labor market and a “healthy” global economy lift prices.

“This year’s low inflation could reflect something more persistent than is reflected in our baseline projections”, she said in prepared remarks at the Group of Thirty’s Annual International Banking Seminar in Washington, noting that inflation has been the “biggest” surprise in the U.S. economy this year.

