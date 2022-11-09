New York Federal Reserve (Fed) President John Williams made some comments on inflation expectations in the text of a speech to be delivered to an audience in Zurich.
Additional quotes
“Relatively stable long-term inflation expectations are good news.”
“Surprising how much of the public expects deflation.”
Market reaction
The above comments failed to move the needle around the US Dollar when compared with six major currencies. The US Dollar Index is trading almost unchanged on the day at 109.65, at the time of writing.
