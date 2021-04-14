Fed's Williams: Economy is still quite far from maximum employment

New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Wednesday that the US economy will be able to get back to full strength despite unknowns, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"Increased COVID-19 vaccinations and stronger business activity may limit long term economic damage."

"Economy is still quite far from maximum employment."

"Inflation is going to be volatile but I expect it to stay relatively subdued near the 2% goal."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index largely ignored these comments and was last seen losing 0.15% on a daily basis at 91.68.